For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  03 Nov 2021 16:50 |  By RnMTeam

Ed Sheeran completes isolation says "SNL Is Still On"

MUMBAI: The Grammy winner shared the health update with his fans on Nov. 2, explaining that he's been given "all clear" after completing quarantine. "Excited to hit the ground running with work again," he wrote, "and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there x."

Ed is set to appear as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Nov. 6 alongside host Kieran Culkin.

Ed Sheeran is sharing a health update as he gears up for the release of his latest album.

The 30-year-old "Bad Habits" vocalist took to Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 24 to inform fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will take a break from in-person press opportunities and performances prior to the Friday, Oct. 29 release of new album.

"Hey guys," Ed wrote. "Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines. It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house."

He continued, "Apologies to anyone I've let down. Be safe everyone."

Ed is set to debut in previously recorded footage as The Voice's Season 21 Mega Mentor on Monday, Oct. 25. He is also scheduled to be Saturday Night Live's musical guest on Nov. 6.

The star joined James Corden over the summer for a sketch related to the virus. During the bit, the pair modified the singer's hit "Shape of You" to include lyrics imploring people to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Their updated lyrics went, "Moderna or Pfizer will do/You'll be good after jab number two/But wait two weeks for it to take effect/It doesn't fit the song but it's important."

Tags
Ed Sheeran SNL COVID-19 music
Related news
News | 03 Nov 2021

See Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's sizzling Halloween costumes

MUMBAI: Following their engagement just a few weeks ago, fans couldn’t wait to see what Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker would dress up as for Halloween and their costumes didn’t disappoint.

read more
News | 03 Nov 2021

Zayn Malik's family support him in social media after allegations of hitting Gigi Hadid's mother

MUMBAI: After a public fallout of celebrity couple Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, the singer’s sisters have come out in support of their brother.

read more
News | 03 Nov 2021

'M.Y.P. - MADE YOU PROUD' is a tribute to KARMA's late father and everybody else who supported and believed in him

MUMBAI: Rapper Vivek Arora who is popularly known as KARMA launched his maiden album titled ‘M.Y.P. - MADE YOU PROUD’, a perfect indication of what’s brewing in the pipeline, sonically, for the teenager.

read more
News | 03 Nov 2021

Halle Berry's 'Bruised' soundtrack includes H.E.R., Cardi B, Saweetie

MUMBAI: The soundtrack Halle Berry's directorial debut film 'Bruised' will feature H.E.R., Cardi B and Saweetie

read more
News | 03 Nov 2021

US-based Create Music Group enters India, acquires Mumbai based Nirvana Digital

MUMBAI: Create Music Group, the fastest-growing privately held music and media company in the U.S., announced today that they will dramatically expand their global footprint with the acquisition of Nirvana Digital, a Mumbai-based company that is one of the largest YouTube Enterprise partners in I

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM and Himalaya Pure Hands join forces for the launch of the social awareness hand washing campaign on the occasion of Global Handwashing Day

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more

News
TikTok is the new generation of the music industry

MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more

News
YouTube launches music charts for UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more

Interviews
My role is to deliver value to shareholders by profitably growing our business: Preeti Nihalani, Chief Revenue Officer, Mirchi

MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more

News
Chingari kicks off the Navratri celebrations with a slew of new additions

MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more

top# 5 articles

1
See Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's sizzling Halloween costumes

MUMBAI: Following their engagement just a few weeks ago, fans couldn’t wait to see what Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker would dress up as for...read more

2
Halle Berry's 'Bruised' soundtrack includes H.E.R., Cardi B, Saweetie

MUMBAI: The soundtrack Halle Berry's directorial debut film 'Bruised' will feature H.E.R., Cardi B and Saweetie The Netflix feature, which Berry also...read more

3
Wily Frenzy Drops His New Single 'Bete' Inspired By Former NBA Champion

MUMBAI: Asia’s #1 YouTuber CarryMinati’s older brother, Yash Nagar a.k.a. Wily Frenzy is gearing up for the premiere of his 15th music single titled...read more

4
RJ Shruti from BIG FM becomes the first Radio Jockey to receive a nobel appreciation at the Lead India Foundation

MUMBAI: RJ Shruti from India popularly known as Pat pat pataki Shruti along with 11 Individuals from different fields across India received...read more

5
Multi-disciplinary artist and musician Soumik Datta’s directorial debut, Songs of the Earth, premieres at COP26 today

Animated film ‘Songs of the Earth’ – climate change commission by British Council – is directed and composed by Soumik and created in collaboration...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games