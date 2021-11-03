Ed Sheeran completes isolation says "SNL Is Still On"

MUMBAI: The Grammy winner shared the health update with his fans on Nov. 2, explaining that he's been given "all clear" after completing quarantine. "Excited to hit the ground running with work again," he wrote, "and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there x."
Ed is set to appear as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Nov. 6 alongside host Kieran Culkin.
Ed Sheeran is sharing a health update as he gears up for the release of his latest album.
The 30-year-old "Bad Habits" vocalist took to Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 24 to inform fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will take a break from in-person press opportunities and performances prior to the Friday, Oct. 29 release of new album.
"Hey guys," Ed wrote. "Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines. It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house."
He continued, "Apologies to anyone I've let down. Be safe everyone."
Ed is set to debut in previously recorded footage as The Voice's Season 21 Mega Mentor on Monday, Oct. 25. He is also scheduled to be Saturday Night Live's musical guest on Nov. 6.
The star joined James Corden over the summer for a sketch related to the virus. During the bit, the pair modified the singer's hit "Shape of You" to include lyrics imploring people to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
Their updated lyrics went, "Moderna or Pfizer will do/You'll be good after jab number two/But wait two weeks for it to take effect/It doesn't fit the song but it's important."
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more
MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more
MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more
MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more
MUMBAI: Following their engagement just a few weeks ago, fans couldn’t wait to see what Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker would dress up as for...read more
MUMBAI: The soundtrack Halle Berry's directorial debut film 'Bruised' will feature H.E.R., Cardi B and Saweetie The Netflix feature, which Berry also...read more
MUMBAI: Asia’s #1 YouTuber CarryMinati’s older brother, Yash Nagar a.k.a. Wily Frenzy is gearing up for the premiere of his 15th music single titled...read more
MUMBAI: RJ Shruti from India popularly known as Pat pat pataki Shruti along with 11 Individuals from different fields across India received...read more
Animated film ‘Songs of the Earth’ – climate change commission by British Council – is directed and composed by Soumik and created in collaboration...read more