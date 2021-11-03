For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  03 Nov 2021 12:18 |  By RnMTeam

Cardi B to host American Music Awards 2021

The 29-year-old rapper is set to make her hosting debut and serve as emcee for Music's Hottest Night on Sunday, Nov. 21.

"When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited," Cardi B said in a press release shared by MRC Live & Alternative and ABC on Nov. 2. "I'm ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen."

Cardi B is no stranger to the AMAs stage. In fact, the "Money" star has five AMA trophies and made history last year by becoming the first female rapper to win in the Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop category twice. She's also performed at the big event and rocked out to "I Like It" with Bad Bunny and J Balvin in 2018.

Cardi B takes over the hosting duties from Taraji P. Henson, who did the honors last year. In terms of the nominees, Olivia Rodrigo heads into the night with seven nods followed by The Weeknd, who has six, and Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and GIVEON, who have five apiece.

It's certainly been a busy time for Cardi B. She recently appeared on "Rumors," which Lizzo dropped in August, and released "Up" in February. What's more, the "Bartier Cardi" star welcomed a son with Offset in September. The couple also share 3-year-old daughter Kulture.

Fans can watch Cardi B host the 2021 American Music Awards from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 21 starting at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.

