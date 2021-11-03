For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  03 Nov 2021 14:34 |  By RnMTeam

Actress Sehnooor shares an adorable picture with Singer Sonu Nigam; something exciting is cooking up for this duo

MUMBAI: Sehnooor is all set to pave her way into the hearts of audiences and fans with her remarkable performance in the upcoming web series. The actress hasn't made a debut yet but has already rolled in for many projects.

The actress is a complete bunch of talent and is well known for her versatile singing and acting performance. Sehnooor had made her singing debut opposite Asim Riaz in the song Badan Pe Sitare 2.0. The actress from then had received loads of applause and rave reviews for her performance. Sehnooor looks adorable as she clicks a cute selfie with Singer Sonu Nigam.

Sonu Nigam is one of the biggest inspirations for many budding singers as he is one of the cults and iconic Bollywood singers for our talented beauty Sehnooor as well. Sehnooor is busy currently shooting for her upcoming web series alongside Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh. Sonu Nigam had visited her shoot location for another project. The source revealed that Sehnooor and Sonu Nigam had a cute little jamming session taking their time off from their busy schedule.

Source also revealed that they both will soon be seen singing together for one of the music singles. The song is set to be a romantic single, the announcement will be revealed soon.

We hope that the news turns out to be true as now we can't wait to see the duo performing their hearts out for one of the cutest singles.

Currently, on the work front, Sehnooor is all set to mark her Bollywood debut with Pawan Singh in the web series Prapanch. There are many more projects for the actress under the pipeline which will be announced soon

