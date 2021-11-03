For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  03 Nov 2021 13:55 |  By Tolika Yeptho

‘M.Y.P. - MADE YOU PROUD’ is a tribute to KARMA’s late father and everybody else who supported and believed in him

MUMBAI: Rapper Vivek Arora who is popularly known as KARMA launched his maiden album titled ‘M.Y.P. - MADE YOU PROUD’, a perfect indication of what’s brewing in the pipeline, sonically, for the teenager.

MADE YOU PROUD is a very special project for the rapper, “the first reason was because it's my debut album so the pressure and responsibility were there and secondly, it’s a tribute from my side to my late father and everybody else who supported and believed in me from day one. I took my time to complete the project, The goal was to showcase versatility and that's what I was able to achieve. The features on the album, the producers, the music videos, made it a project full of colours and full of different vibe”.

The rapper shared that his humble brought up played a very important role in his song writing process. He takes inspiration from everything that happens around, he also loves to point out the social topics which are untouched. He tries to connect his story with everyone else's as well “and I guess this is why people find relativity in my songs as well”.

KARMA found his escape in music when he was in class 11th, he was a very introverted guy and Rap was the only medium where he was able to express his thoughts. Later he made a YouTube channel and started uploading self-recording videos, “then luckily with the help of some friends, I was able to make some videos, and everything was being put out on my YouTube channel. In 2017, Kalamkaar contacted me, and that was the time I knew that I'm not going to look back from here”, he adds.

After dropping the album, he feels that as an artist you get to know what kind of vibe and sound people like from your side and what kind of music you want to make as well. As of now, he is trying to experiment and change his overall sound. He also has some singles and is working on some projects with Raftaar, Deep and Krsna and much more!

Stay Tuned!

Tags
Karma Youtube Singer desi rapper music
Related news
News | 03 Nov 2021

Halle Berry's 'Bruised' soundtrack includes H.E.R., Cardi B, Saweetie

MUMBAI: The soundtrack Halle Berry's directorial debut film 'Bruised' will feature H.E.R., Cardi B and Saweetie

read more
News | 03 Nov 2021

US-based Create Music Group enters India, acquires Mumbai based Nirvana Digital

MUMBAI: Create Music Group, the fastest-growing privately held music and media company in the U.S., announced today that they will dramatically expand their global footprint with the acquisition of Nirvana Digital, a Mumbai-based company that is one of the largest YouTube Enterprise partners in I

read more
News | 02 Nov 2021

Ed Sheeran crowned richest British star under 30 for 3rd year

MUMBAI: Grammy winning-singer Ed Sheeran has retained his crown as the richest British celebrity aged 30 and under, with overall worth estimated to have reached 236.5 million pounds.

read more
News | 02 Nov 2021

RJ Shruti from BIG FM becomes the first Radio Jockey to receive a nobel appreciation at the Lead India Foundation

MUMBAI: RJ Shruti from India popularly known as Pat pat pataki Shruti along with 11 Individuals from different fields across India received recognition for creating a sustainable world and for her contributions towards building employment opportunities and skill development.

read more
News | 02 Nov 2021

Iconic singer Alka Yagni, AMC Aman ‘JAANE KYA LAAGE’ official music video is finally out now

MUMBAI: Iconic Bollywood playback Singer Alka Yagnik, who has sung more than 2000 songs with maximum chartbusters in her long career span in 16 languages is encouraging new generation music aspirants trying to make a mark in the Music Industry, she has collaborated with a young and talented singe

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM and Himalaya Pure Hands join forces for the launch of the social awareness hand washing campaign on the occasion of Global Handwashing Day

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more

News
TikTok is the new generation of the music industry

MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more

News
YouTube launches music charts for UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more

Interviews
My role is to deliver value to shareholders by profitably growing our business: Preeti Nihalani, Chief Revenue Officer, Mirchi

MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more

News
Chingari kicks off the Navratri celebrations with a slew of new additions

MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Halle Berry's 'Bruised' soundtrack includes H.E.R., Cardi B, Saweetie

MUMBAI: The soundtrack Halle Berry's directorial debut film 'Bruised' will feature H.E.R., Cardi B and Saweetie The Netflix feature, which Berry also...read more

2
‘M.Y.P. - MADE YOU PROUD’ is a tribute to KARMA’s late father and everybody else who supported and believed in him

MUMBAI: Rapper Vivek Arora who is popularly known as KARMA launched his maiden album titled ‘M.Y.P. - MADE YOU PROUD’, a perfect indication of what’s...read more

3
Sometimes the best things happen when you don’t plan them: Neha Pandey on releasing 'Ya Weli'

MUMBAI: Dubai-based singer Neha Pandey dropped a peppy and soulful beat “Ya Weli” which means “Oh Gosh” penned by Nour Tarek.To know more about the...read more

4
RJ Shruti from BIG FM becomes the first Radio Jockey to receive a nobel appreciation at the Lead India Foundation

MUMBAI: RJ Shruti from India popularly known as Pat pat pataki Shruti along with 11 Individuals from different fields across India received...read more

5
Vishal Dadlani, Shankar Mahadevan sing praises of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' contestant

MUMBAI: Music composers Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan are all praise for contestant Raju Sardar Nadaf in 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'. He sung a Marathi...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games