Wily Frenzy Drops His New Single 'Bete' Inspired By Former NBA Champion

MUMBAI: Asia’s #1 YouTuber CarryMinati’s older brother, Yash Nagar a.k.a. Wily Frenzy is gearing up for the premiere of his 15th music single titled ‘Bête'. The track is out on his YouTube channel and across all major streaming platforms.
The tech-house track with its’ air horn-blaring fresh tune embraces a pulsing bassline and thick percussion while urging the listeners to unleash their beast mode. The idea to create the track was borne from an all-nighter gaming session between the Nagar brothers where the duo got inspired by the animal instincts displayed by American former professional basketball player and 11-time NBA All-Star, Charles Wade Barkley.
Composed and performed by Wily Frenzy, the animated psychedelic music video is directed by the artist himself and brings to life the catchy vocal sample of the free-flowing fluid track.
Wily Frenzy states, “When I was trying to get ideas about a new track, I was pretty lost at first and I had no idea how the new track should be. I wanted something to hit hard but yet imbibe a unique musical aspect and after experimenting with a few synths and playing around with a lot of melodies, I made the lead melody of the track which rendered a kind of fun spooky vibe and I thought that's it! I started working the vibe of the track in that direction and we created 'Bête'.”
This year the 23-year-old music producer’s single ‘Yalgaar’ was adapted in Abhishek Bachchan-Ileana D’Cruz starrer Big Bull while he also released dance bangers like 'You’, a medieval-themed track on the dark versions of love and ‘Piano Man’ which highlighted addictions and the art of self-mastery.
