Shahid Mallya gives a message to Independent Artist through BIG FM's 'The Blue Mic'

MUMBAI: Adding yet another feather to its glorious cap and guests, BIG FM hosts popular singer Shahid Mallya as the ‘Artist of the Week’ for the upcoming week of their property ‘The Blue Mic’. In the week, Shahid Mallya will address a host of topics and give insights and interesting drives around his professional and personal journey.

The singer will talk about how he started his professional career as a singer and what led to him taking the musical path. With the growing popularity of independent music in the country, he also talks about his take on independent artists and its future in the country. Fans can also expect some interesting details around how he believes the music industry has changed from analog to digital and his take on the same.

Sharing an interesting episode from his life, Mallya will be talking about how his name was kept after Rafi saab (Mohammed Rafi) named him. The singer also has a strong message for all the independent artists out there! Stay tuned to fine more.

The Blue Mic – An Initiative by BIG FM and Hungama Artist Aloud is the perfect platform to explore new music and enjoy your favourite artists & bands! It witnesses the best of diverse singing talents coming together on a common platform to reach out to their ever-growing fan-base. Tune in to the show every Monday - Friday from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm and listen to your favorite artist!