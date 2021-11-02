RJ Shruti from BIG FM becomes the first Radio Jockey to receive a nobel appreciation at the Lead India Foundation

MUMBAI: RJ Shruti from India popularly known as Pat pat pataki Shruti along with 11 Individuals from different fields across India received recognition for creating a sustainable world and for her contributions towards building employment opportunities and skill development. This is the first time a Radio jockey has been identified and conferred with this Nobel Appreciation.
Lead India Foundation is the initiative of Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and Vision Digital India in Collaboration with SUNFO Global Federation in Sri Lanka. SUNFO is a part of Srilanka Govt and UN joined hands to organize a wonderful summit, the "Indo - Srilanka Economic Summit'' at Srilanka's largest Govt Convention Center Bandaranaike. Present in the attendees were Honorable Sri Dayasiri Jeyasekharan MP , General Secretary Sri Lanka Freedom Party and Minister of Textiles and Handicrafts along with Hon Industry Minister ,Higher Education Minister and Global Leaders from Industry & education.
