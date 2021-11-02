For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  02 Nov 2021 17:18 |  By RnMTeam

Ed Sheeran crowned richest British star under 30 for 3rd year

MUMBAI: Grammy winning-singer Ed Sheeran has retained his crown as the richest British celebrity aged 30 and under, with overall worth estimated to have reached 236.5 million pounds.

Sheeran, 30, boasts the most-streamed single of all time with 'Shape of You', as well as the highest-grossing tour of all time, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The chart-topping star recently released his highly-anticipated new album, '='.

Sheeran tops the list ahead of Harry Styles, who first found fame as part of One Direction and has subsequently enjoyed success as a solo artist.

The 27-year-old singer, whose overall worth is estimated to be 80 million pounds, has also starred in 'Dunkirk' and the new Marvel movie 'Eternals'.

Little Mix are in third place on the list. The girl group - who were formed on 'The X Factor' in 2011 - lost Jesy Nelson as a band member in December last year, when she admitted that being in Little Mix had "taken a toll on (her) mental health".

Fourth position in the list is occupied by Niall Horan and fifth place is occupied by model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne.

Other big-name stars in the top ten include Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne - both of whom are estimated to be worth 47 million pounds - Dua Lipa (43.5 million pounds), Zayn Malik (38 million pounds) and Sam Smith (36.8 million pounds).

Meanwhile, cyclist Laura Kenny has been named as the richest British sportswomen, according to heat magazine's Rich List 2021.

And Kylie Jenner has retained her title as the wealthiest under-30 celebrity outside the UK, with her personal fortunate.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Singer Ed Sheeran music
Related news
News | 02 Nov 2021

RJ Shruti from BIG FM becomes the first Radio Jockey to receive a nobel appreciation at the Lead India Foundation

MUMBAI: RJ Shruti from India popularly known as Pat pat pataki Shruti along with 11 Individuals from different fields across India received recognition for creating a sustainable world and for her contributions towards building employment opportunities and skill development.

read more
News | 02 Nov 2021

Iconic singer Alka Yagni, AMC Aman ‘JAANE KYA LAAGE’ official music video is finally out now

MUMBAI: Iconic Bollywood playback Singer Alka Yagnik, who has sung more than 2000 songs with maximum chartbusters in her long career span in 16 languages is encouraging new generation music aspirants trying to make a mark in the Music Industry, she has collaborated with a young and talented singe

read more
News | 01 Nov 2021

Jon Bon Jovi tests positive for Covid

MUMBAI: Singer Jon Bon Jovi has tested positive for Covid, forcing the cancellation of an appearance and performance in Miami Beach. A representative for the musician confirmed the positive test, telling Variety: "Jon is fully vaccinated and feeling fine."

read more
News | 01 Nov 2021

Obama leads tributes to Jay-Z at rapper's Hall of Fame induction

MUMBAI: Former US President Barack Obama introduced Jay-Z with his characteristic understated wit at the rapper-turned-entertainment mogul's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction here on Saturday evening (US Eastern Time).

read more
News | 01 Nov 2021

Shahid Mallya gives a message to Independent Artist through BIG FM's 'The Blue Mic'

MUMBAI: Adding yet another feather to its glorious cap and guests, BIG FM hosts popular singer Shahid Mallya as the ‘Artist of the Week’ for the upcoming week of their property ‘The Blue Mic’.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM and Himalaya Pure Hands join forces for the launch of the social awareness hand washing campaign on the occasion of Global Handwashing Day

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more

News
TikTok is the new generation of the music industry

MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more

News
YouTube launches music charts for UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more

Interviews
My role is to deliver value to shareholders by profitably growing our business: Preeti Nihalani, Chief Revenue Officer, Mirchi

MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more

News
Chingari kicks off the Navratri celebrations with a slew of new additions

MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Iconic singer Alka Yagni, AMC Aman ‘JAANE KYA LAAGE’ official music video is finally out now

MUMBAI: Iconic Bollywood playback Singer Alka Yagnik, who has sung more than 2000 songs with maximum chartbusters in her long career span in 16...read more

2
Did you see Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker romantic costume for Halloween?

MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker proved they have one true romance. The newly engaged pair, who hasn't shied away from packing on the...read more

3
Digital giant Qyuki signs Arjun Kanungo in million dollar deal

MUMBAI: Singer Arjun Kanungo who’s discography boasts of chart buster tracks like ‘Baaki Baatein Peene Baad’, ‘Waada hai’, ‘Tum Na Ho’ and ‘Fursat’,...read more

4
Shahid Mallya gives a message to Independent Artist through BIG FM's 'The Blue Mic'

MUMBAI: Adding yet another feather to its glorious cap and guests, BIG FM hosts popular singer Shahid Mallya as the ‘Artist of the Week’ for the...read more

5
Gaurav Roda is now the lead face of BollyJammers 'It's amazing to see people follow my footsteps’

MUMBAI: Multitalented Model, Anchor/ Emcee, RJ Gaurav Roda has ventured into yet another unexplored segment with the launch of BollyJammers, India’s...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games