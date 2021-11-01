For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  01 Nov 2021 17:03 |  By RnMTeam

Did you see Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker romantic costume for Halloween?

MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker proved they have one true romance.

The newly engaged pair, who hasn't shied away from packing on the PDA since they started dating last December, celebrated their relationship by dressing up as another iconic couple for Halloween. As fans might recall, they recently donned Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen costumes.

But this time around, Kravis got into the holiday spirit by recreating looks from the Blink-182 drummer's favorite movie: True Romance.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star channeled Alabama Whitman (played by Patricia Arquette), while Travis dressed up as Clarence Worley (Christian Slater).

Kourtney and Travis perfectly copied the poster for the 1993 film, with the reality TV star wearing skin-tight hot pink leopard pants and a sheer blue off-the-shoulder top. Of course, her outfit wasn't complete without a short blonde wig and bright red lipstick.

As for the rock star? Travis donned a tropical printed button-down shirt that he paired with a bomber jacket and aviator sunglasses.

Kourtney posted a couple of candid shots of their costumes on social media and even quoted a famous line from the crime-romance movie by Quentin Tarantino.

She captioned her Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 31, "Amid the chaos of that day, when all I could hear was the thunder of gunshots, and all I could smell was the violence in the air, I look back and am amazed that my thoughts were so clear and true, that three words went through my mind endlessly, repeating themselves like a broken record: you're so cool, you're so cool, you're so cool."

Travis also shared the same quote on his personal page.

It's no secret that True Romance is one of the musician's favorite films.

Back in August, Kourtney posted behind-the-scenes clips of her and Travis' movie night, in which they saw—you guessed it—True Romance, while they vacationed in Mexico. In March, Travis debuted a new tattoo that referenced the 1993 classic. His ink read, "You're so cool," a quote from the film.

Moreover, the drummer's 15-year-old daughter Alabama Luella Barker, whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler, was named after the movie's character. What's more? Travis and Shanna used the True Romance theme song for their 2004 wedding. They called it quits in 2008 and also share son Landon Asher Barker, 18.

Tags
Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker music Singer
Related news
News | 02 Nov 2021

Ed Sheeran crowned richest British star under 30 for 3rd year

MUMBAI: Grammy winning-singer Ed Sheeran has retained his crown as the richest British celebrity aged 30 and under, with overall worth estimated to have reached 236.5 million pounds.

read more
News | 02 Nov 2021

RJ Shruti from BIG FM becomes the first Radio Jockey to receive a nobel appreciation at the Lead India Foundation

MUMBAI: RJ Shruti from India popularly known as Pat pat pataki Shruti along with 11 Individuals from different fields across India received recognition for creating a sustainable world and for her contributions towards building employment opportunities and skill development.

read more
News | 02 Nov 2021

Iconic singer Alka Yagni, AMC Aman ‘JAANE KYA LAAGE’ official music video is finally out now

MUMBAI: Iconic Bollywood playback Singer Alka Yagnik, who has sung more than 2000 songs with maximum chartbusters in her long career span in 16 languages is encouraging new generation music aspirants trying to make a mark in the Music Industry, she has collaborated with a young and talented singe

read more
News | 01 Nov 2021

Jon Bon Jovi tests positive for Covid

MUMBAI: Singer Jon Bon Jovi has tested positive for Covid, forcing the cancellation of an appearance and performance in Miami Beach. A representative for the musician confirmed the positive test, telling Variety: "Jon is fully vaccinated and feeling fine."

read more
News | 01 Nov 2021

Obama leads tributes to Jay-Z at rapper's Hall of Fame induction

MUMBAI: Former US President Barack Obama introduced Jay-Z with his characteristic understated wit at the rapper-turned-entertainment mogul's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction here on Saturday evening (US Eastern Time).

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM and Himalaya Pure Hands join forces for the launch of the social awareness hand washing campaign on the occasion of Global Handwashing Day

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more

News
TikTok is the new generation of the music industry

MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more

News
YouTube launches music charts for UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more

Interviews
My role is to deliver value to shareholders by profitably growing our business: Preeti Nihalani, Chief Revenue Officer, Mirchi

MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more

News
Chingari kicks off the Navratri celebrations with a slew of new additions

MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Did you see Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker romantic costume for Halloween?

MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker proved they have one true romance. The newly engaged pair, who hasn't shied away from packing on the...read more

2
Shahid Mallya gives a message to Independent Artist through BIG FM's 'The Blue Mic'

MUMBAI: Adding yet another feather to its glorious cap and guests, BIG FM hosts popular singer Shahid Mallya as the ‘Artist of the Week’ for the...read more

3
Gaurav Roda is now the lead face of BollyJammers 'It's amazing to see people follow my footsteps’

MUMBAI: Multitalented Model, Anchor/ Emcee, RJ Gaurav Roda has ventured into yet another unexplored segment with the launch of BollyJammers, India’s...read more

4
Multi-disciplinary artist and musician Soumik Datta’s directorial debut, Songs of the Earth, premieres at COP26 today

Animated film ‘Songs of the Earth’ – climate change commission by British Council – is directed and composed by Soumik and created in collaboration...read more

5
Digital giant Qyuki signs Arjun Kanungo in million dollar deal

MUMBAI: Singer Arjun Kanungo who’s discography boasts of chart buster tracks like ‘Baaki Baatein Peene Baad’, ‘Waada hai’, ‘Tum Na Ho’ and ‘Fursat’,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games