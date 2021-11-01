Rihanna dressed like Gunna for Halloween 2021

MUMBAI: Rihanna revealed her costume on Instagram, and it's nothing short of mind-blowing. She recreated the look and style of a recent post from rapper Gunna, to an almost perfect degree.
I mean, look at Gunna's original post, and then look back at Rihanna's post. Other than the fact that she's inside and he's outside, she pretty much nailed it.
She even copied his caption ("D . S . 4), so in a way, it's almost like her Instagram post itself was wearing a costume, kinda.
