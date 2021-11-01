Ice Cube walks out of comedy film because of Covid-19 vax requirement

MUMBAI: American rapper-turned-actor O'Shea Jackson Sr, aka Ice Cube, has departed from Sony's upcoming comedy, "Oh Hell No", in which he would have co-starred with Jack Black, after declining a request from the producers to get vaccinated, 'The Hollywood Reporter' said, quoting sources.
None of the parties involved, however, offered a comment either confirming, or denying the news. Ice Cube, who reportedly had been signed up for the movie for $9 million, and Black partnered on the project in June. Shooting for the Sony film was to begin this winter in Hawaii with Kitao Sakurai, the filmmaker behind Netflix's breakout comedy "Bad Trip", in the director's seat.
Ice Cube's move is an expression of the pushback to the latest requirement for Hollywood cast and crew mandated in July. It has become an issue that threatens multiple projects. "Oh Hell No" producers made the request that those cast on the project would need to be vaccinated.
"Oh Hell No", according to 'The Hollywood Reporter', is the second project that Ice Cube has left in recent months. He was to have co-starred in the boxing movie "Flint Strong", but is no longer involved. It's unclear what circumstances prompted the departure.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more
MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more
MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more
MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more
MUMBAI: Multitalented Model, Anchor/ Emcee, RJ Gaurav Roda has ventured into yet another unexplored segment with the launch of BollyJammers, India’s...read more
MUMBAI: Chicago-based Lil Idli – the project of artistic duo Ranjani & Deepak – marks their bold return with their new single and video, “...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Arjun Kanungo who’s discography boasts of chart buster tracks like ‘Baaki Baatein Peene Baad’, ‘Waada hai’, ‘Tum Na Ho’ and ‘Fursat’,...read more
MUMBAI: Former US President Barack Obama introduced Jay-Z with his characteristic understated wit at the rapper-turned-entertainment mogul's Rock and...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Jon Bon Jovi has tested positive for Covid, forcing the cancellation of an appearance and performance in Miami Beach. A representative...read more