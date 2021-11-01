For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  01 Nov 2021 13:52 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Gaurav Roda is now the lead face of BollyJammers ‘It’s amazing to see people follow my footsteps’

MUMBAI: Multitalented Model, Anchor/ Emcee, RJ Gaurav Roda has ventured into yet another unexplored segment with the launch of BollyJammers, India’s first ever no. 1 DJ based band by becoming the lead face of BollyJammers.

“I feel great. I have given almost 13 years to anchoring and now getting an opportunity to become a lead face of BollyJammers”. He is also the co-founder and co-owner of the band. “There were four of us who started this brand and now we are a team of 9 people”. It is one of the most successful brands in India.

When asked how he balanced his multiple interests, “I started as a model almost 7 years back and then comes anchoring. Simultaneously I’m not doing everything together, right now I’m the lead vocalist and hype creator of the band. Its manageable but sometimes it’s very hectic with traveling and shows back-to-back but I really enjoy my work”.

He also worked with Big FM 92.7 as live anchor for almost 2 years and also as a Broadcasting RJ which was quite an exciting journey, he mentioned. He did shows for them in cities, malls and colleges too, with that he also got to work with some excellent Broadcasting RJs. “It was a good experience, I got good exposure on how to speak with new people all the time and create an interaction with them. This experienced really helped me as now I do Hype interaction in this band which is the major role in what I’m doing now”.

It was the first Kalyan jewelers launched in Delhi where Gaurav shared the stage with Bollywood celebrity Aishwarya Rai as an Anchor. Excited about the same, he shared a funny experience he encountered “Being an anchor we are used to greeting anyone who walks up on the stage, and that’s what I did to Aishwarya Rai as well as a habit. Later then someone told me why did I shake hands with her as she doesn’t like it, but apart from that it was super. She also spoke to me and praised me after the show.

After being the Anchor, lead vocalist, hype creator of his band, Gaurav Roda is now the lead face of BollyJammers which is an example to many other anchors that there are many options lead ahead “It’s amazing to see people follow my footsteps”.

Further talking about his future projects, he shared that currently he is working on his single with couple more tracks to record. Stay Tuned!

Aishwarya Rai Singer music
Games