News |  01 Nov 2021 17:03 |  By RnMTeam

Did you see Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker romantic costume for Halloween?

MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker proved they have one true romance.

The newly engaged pair, who hasn't shied away from packing on the PDA since they started dating last December, celebrated their relationship by dressing up as another iconic couple for Halloween. As fans might recall, they recently donned Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen costumes.

But this time around, Kravis got into the holiday spirit by recreating looks from the Blink-182 drummer's favorite movie: True Romance.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star channeled Alabama Whitman (played by Patricia Arquette), while Travis dressed up as Clarence Worley (Christian Slater).

Kourtney and Travis perfectly copied the poster for the 1993 film, with the reality TV star wearing skin-tight hot pink leopard pants and a sheer blue off-the-shoulder top. Of course, her outfit wasn't complete without a short blonde wig and bright red lipstick.

As for the rock star? Travis donned a tropical printed button-down shirt that he paired with a bomber jacket and aviator sunglasses.

Kourtney posted a couple of candid shots of their costumes on social media and even quoted a famous line from the crime-romance movie by Quentin Tarantino.

She captioned her Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 31, "Amid the chaos of that day, when all I could hear was the thunder of gunshots, and all I could smell was the violence in the air, I look back and am amazed that my thoughts were so clear and true, that three words went through my mind endlessly, repeating themselves like a broken record: you're so cool, you're so cool, you're so cool."

Travis also shared the same quote on his personal page.

It's no secret that True Romance is one of the musician's favorite films.

Back in August, Kourtney posted behind-the-scenes clips of her and Travis' movie night, in which they saw—you guessed it—True Romance, while they vacationed in Mexico. In March, Travis debuted a new tattoo that referenced the 1993 classic. His ink read, "You're so cool," a quote from the film.

Moreover, the drummer's 15-year-old daughter Alabama Luella Barker, whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler, was named after the movie's character. What's more? Travis and Shanna used the True Romance theme song for their 2004 wedding. They called it quits in 2008 and also share son Landon Asher Barker, 18.

