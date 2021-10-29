Sara Arfeen Khan stars in new music video of Harshdeep Kaur

MUMBAI: Sara Arfeen Khan is ready with a fresh music video titled 'Sonn Pann'. The song serenades you on a journey of self discovery.

The music video is laced with soft and slow rhythmic tunes and is a treat for all the music lovers.

Performed by Harshdeep Kaur, the track features Sara sizzling against the lush green locales of Kashmir amidst the flowing river, snow-clad mountains and clear sky.

Sonu Nigam steers us through his narration in this song composed by Hyder Dar.

The music video has been directed by Danish Renzu and the beautiful lyrics are penned by Sunayana Kachroo.

With the song being released on the official YouTube channel of Zee Music Company, the track is already creating wonders. Sara who has co-produced the video along with Danish, was all praise while sharing her experience for the song.

The actress said: "The first thing that crossed my mind after hearing the concept of 'Sonn Pann' was the relatability factor. I could relate to it and wanted to be a part of this heart-warming song."

Sonu talked about the soulful number, he said: "Danish and Sunayana are dear to me and when they requested me to do the narration for 'Sonn Pann', I readily agreed. My best wishes for 'Sonn Pann'."

Kaur added: "Sonn Pann is a beautiful melody and it straight away takes you to the beautiful valleys of Kashmir. I simply loved singing in this sweet language. The song is extremely soothing and a treat for music lovers and singing it along with the amazing Sonu Nigam Ji was the cherry on the cake".

The director said, "A music video is nothing but a melodious way of storytelling. I am glad that this song is getting a great response from everyone."

(Source: IANS)