For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  29 Oct 2021 14:12 |  By RnMTeam

Pyar Ki Raho Mein: Time For Romance

MUMBAI: In a very short span of time, Pickle Music, the music label has established itself as a platform that gives an opportunity to talented artistes and releaseses high-quality and entertaining independent songs. Now, the label has just released a brand-new song titled ‘Pyar Ki Raho Mein’. The romantic number has been sung by singer Sadhana Jejurikar who also features in the song along with Deepika Biswas and Yash Kadam. Whoever listens to this mellifluous track just once would vouch for the fact that it is one of the most romantic songs heard in the recent times!

Talking about the song, Sadhana Jejurikar says, “Pyar Ki Raho Mein" has been made with a lot of love and I hope touches the hearts of the listeners. While recording the track, I sang each and every word with a lot of feel. It is a romantic track and it has a hint of melancholy to it as well. These days, a lot of songs come and go. I hope ‘Pyar Ki Raho Mein’ stays in people’s hearts forever.”

Ghazal singer by profession, Sadhana Jejurikar has achieved many milestones in her career. The latest being the well-loved album – DUAA (along with Maestro Ghulam Ali Khan). She is also a co-author of a biographical book ‘Ghazal Wizard – Ghulam Ali’ released by Times Publication. Sadhana has been singing in the Ghazal genre for AIR, Indore since 1992. Sadhana also participated in the musical reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma during the year 1996. She has performed on stage nationally and internationally along with various artists.

Sadhana has twice won the Madhya Pradesh Government’s Lata Mangeshkar District Award and has been singing with All India Radio since 1994. In 2014, she was also bestowed with the Vikram Award in her home town. She has performed all over India and abroad with many artistes. She has also sung for a few films & music albums in various languages.

“Pyar Ki Raho Mein” has been trending ever since it was released on Pickle Music Lable’ YouTube channel and all the major audio streaming platforms. The kind of love it has been receiving just a few hours of being launched, shows that music made with honestly always reaches out to everyone.

Tags
Sa Re Ga Ma Lata Mangeshkar Youtube All India Radio music
Related news
News | 29 Oct 2021

Sara Arfeen Khan stars in new music video of Harshdeep Kaur

MUMBAI: Sara Arfeen Khan is ready with a fresh music video titled 'Sonn Pann'. The song serenades you on a journey of self discovery. The music video is laced with soft and slow rhythmic tunes and is a treat for all the music lovers.

read more
Shubh
News | 29 Oct 2021

New York-based contemporary musician & composer Shubh Saran releases new album, inglish

10-track album seeks to unravel the layers around identity and incorporates Indian and Middle Eastern instruments, fusing sounds from modern jazz, neo-soul and rock

read more
News | 29 Oct 2021

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik ends romance after two years of relationship

MUMBAI: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are going their separate ways once again. The supermodel, 26, and the One Direction alum, 28, have broken up. According to Enews, "They aren't together right now."

read more
News | 28 Oct 2021

This winter feels to be a little more cozy with 'Tere Labh Pe'; A sizzling music video!

MUMBAI: A beautifully conceptualized music video 'Tere Labh Pe' that features stunning Krissann Barretto along with Akshit Singh Brar released on Zee Music YouTube Channel. The music video is all set to warm up the environment this winter.

read more
News | 28 Oct 2021

Joe Jonas celebrates 5 years anniversary with Sophie Turner

MUMBAI: It may be fall, but Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have us burnin' up.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM and Himalaya Pure Hands join forces for the launch of the social awareness hand washing campaign on the occasion of Global Handwashing Day

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more

News
TikTok is the new generation of the music industry

MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more

News
YouTube launches music charts for UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more

Interviews
My role is to deliver value to shareholders by profitably growing our business: Preeti Nihalani, Chief Revenue Officer, Mirchi

MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more

News
Chingari kicks off the Navratri celebrations with a slew of new additions

MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Zayn Malik responds to allegation he struck Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda Hadid

Just moments before TMZ, citing sources with direct knowledge, published a story Oct. 28 claiming the singer struck Yolanda Hadid—mom to longtime...read more

2
Gigi Hadid’s responds after claimed dispute between Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid

MUMBAI: Gigi Hadid is addressing the alleged family dispute between boyfriend Zayn Malik and mother Yolanda Hadid. On Thursday, Oct. 28, the model's...read more

3
Joe Jonas celebrates 5 years anniversary with Sophie Turner

MUMBAI: It may be fall, but Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have us burnin' up. In honor of their fifth anniversary as a couple the singer shared the...read more

4
Sara Arfeen Khan stars in new music video of Harshdeep Kaur

MUMBAI: Sara Arfeen Khan is ready with a fresh music video titled 'Sonn Pann'. The song serenades you on a journey of self discovery. The music video...read more

5
Adam Levine was shocked when fan jumps onstage during Maroon 5 concert

MUMBAI: This love has taken its toll on Adam Levine. The Maroon 5 front man looked none too pleased when a fan burst onstage during his latest...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games