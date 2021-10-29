Pyar Ki Raho Mein: Time For Romance

MUMBAI: In a very short span of time, Pickle Music, the music label has established itself as a platform that gives an opportunity to talented artistes and releaseses high-quality and entertaining independent songs. Now, the label has just released a brand-new song titled ‘Pyar Ki Raho Mein’. The romantic number has been sung by singer Sadhana Jejurikar who also features in the song along with Deepika Biswas and Yash Kadam. Whoever listens to this mellifluous track just once would vouch for the fact that it is one of the most romantic songs heard in the recent times!

Talking about the song, Sadhana Jejurikar says, “Pyar Ki Raho Mein" has been made with a lot of love and I hope touches the hearts of the listeners. While recording the track, I sang each and every word with a lot of feel. It is a romantic track and it has a hint of melancholy to it as well. These days, a lot of songs come and go. I hope ‘Pyar Ki Raho Mein’ stays in people’s hearts forever.”

Ghazal singer by profession, Sadhana Jejurikar has achieved many milestones in her career. The latest being the well-loved album – DUAA (along with Maestro Ghulam Ali Khan). She is also a co-author of a biographical book ‘Ghazal Wizard – Ghulam Ali’ released by Times Publication. Sadhana has been singing in the Ghazal genre for AIR, Indore since 1992. Sadhana also participated in the musical reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma during the year 1996. She has performed on stage nationally and internationally along with various artists.

Sadhana has twice won the Madhya Pradesh Government’s Lata Mangeshkar District Award and has been singing with All India Radio since 1994. In 2014, she was also bestowed with the Vikram Award in her home town. She has performed all over India and abroad with many artistes. She has also sung for a few films & music albums in various languages.

“Pyar Ki Raho Mein” has been trending ever since it was released on Pickle Music Lable’ YouTube channel and all the major audio streaming platforms. The kind of love it has been receiving just a few hours of being launched, shows that music made with honestly always reaches out to everyone.