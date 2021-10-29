For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  29 Oct 2021 11:41 |  By RnMTeam

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik ends romance after two years of relationship

MUMBAI: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are going their separate ways once again.

The supermodel, 26, and the One Direction alum, 28, have broken up. According to Enews, "They aren't together right now."

The couple shares 13-month-old daughter Khai.
People was first to report their split.

News of the break up comes amid reports that Zayn and Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid, were allegedly involved in a family dispute. Zayn denied the accusation to TMZ and seemingly referred to the claims in a tweet on Oct. 28, in which he said he has "agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."
"This was and still should be a private matter," the singer continued. "But it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press."

He said that most importantly, he remains "vigilant" in protecting Khai and giving her "the privacy she deserves."

Gigi and Zayn have been on-and-off since 2015, though they last rekindled their romance in 2019. Two months later, Gigi confirmed they were officially back together by sharing a photo of "Z" on her family's farm in honor of Valentine's Day. "HEY VALENTINE," she wrote.

The pair welcomed their first child together in September 2020 and have since become notoriously private when it comes to details about their little girl—including keeping her face out of social media photos they share to ensure her privacy.

Gigi Hadid Zayn Malik Singer One Direction music
