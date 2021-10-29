For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  29 Oct 2021 15:37 |  By RnMTeam

Gigi Hadid’s responds after claimed dispute between Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid

MUMBAI: Gigi Hadid is addressing the alleged family dispute between boyfriend Zayn Malik and mother Yolanda Hadid.

On Thursday, Oct. 28, the model's rep told E! News she is focusing on her and Zayn's 13-month-old daughter amid the news. "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time," her rep said.

Citing sources with direct knowledge, TMZ reported that Zayn allegedly struck Yolanda, an accusation he denied in a statement to the outlet. "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid," the former One Direction artist said. "For the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details."

Gigi Hadid Zayn Malik Yolanda Hadid
