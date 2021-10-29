Adam Levine response to backlash comments on video that went viral on TikTok

MUMBAI: Adam Levine has set the record straight after a fan jumped onstage and grabbed the singer's arm.
The incident occurred at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, where Maroon 5 performed for Audacy's eighth annual "We Can Survive" charity concert. The brief interaction was captured by another concertgoer, who shared a video on TikTok.
The clip shows Levine was singing "Sunday Morning" with his eyes closed as the fan rushed toward him. He was visibly unnerved when she touched him, and as security removed her from the stage he shivered and mouthed the word "fuck" to the audience.
The subtitle on TikTok says "Adam Levine was not having it," with a skull emoji. It has since been viewed on the app more than 9 million times.
Levine explained his reaction Tuesday with a series of videos shared on his Instagram story.
"I have always been someone that loves, respects, worships our fans. Without our fans, we don't have a job. I say that all the time to our fans," he began. "To think that anyone would believe that I thought that our fans were 'beneath us' or 'less than us' makes my stomach turn. That's just not who I am. That's not who I've ever been."
"So I just need you guys to know I was really startled," he continued. "And sometimes when you're startled, you have to shake it off and move on cause I'm doing my job up there. It's what I pride myself on."
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more
MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more
MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more
MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more
MUMBAI: It's time to get Cardi B's agent on the phone! After the Invasion of Privacy star publicly pitched a role for herself on Netflix's hit show...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Alka Yagnik will be collaborating with Singer-Composer AMC Aman for a new single titled ‘Jaane kya laage’. AMC Aman began his music...read more
MUMBAI: Adam Levine has set the record straight after a fan jumped onstage and grabbed the singer's arm. The incident occurred at the Hollywood Bowl...read more
MUMBAI: It may be fall, but Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have us burnin' up. In honor of their fifth anniversary as a couple the singer shared the...read more
10-track album seeks to unravel the layers around identity and incorporates Indian and Middle Eastern instruments, fusing sounds from modern jazz,...read more