News |  29 Oct 2021 23:16 |  By RnMTeam

Adam Levine response to backlash comments on video that went viral on TikTok

MUMBAI: Adam Levine has set the record straight after a fan jumped onstage and grabbed the singer's arm.

The incident occurred at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, where Maroon 5 performed for Audacy's eighth annual "We Can Survive" charity concert. The brief interaction was captured by another concertgoer, who shared a video on TikTok.

The clip shows Levine was singing "Sunday Morning" with his eyes closed as the fan rushed toward him. He was visibly unnerved when she touched him, and as security removed her from the stage he shivered and mouthed the word "fuck" to the audience.

The subtitle on TikTok says "Adam Levine was not having it," with a skull emoji. It has since been viewed on the app more than 9 million times.

Levine explained his reaction Tuesday with a series of videos shared on his Instagram story.

"I have always been someone that loves, respects, worships our fans. Without our fans, we don't have a job. I say that all the time to our fans," he began. "To think that anyone would believe that I thought that our fans were 'beneath us' or 'less than us' makes my stomach turn. That's just not who I am. That's not who I've ever been."

"So I just need you guys to know I was really startled," he continued. "And sometimes when you're startled, you have to shake it off and move on cause I'm doing my job up there. It's what I pride myself on."

Adam Levine Singer music
