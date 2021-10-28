This winter feels to be a little more cozy with 'Tere Labh Pe'; A sizzling music video!

MUMBAI: A beautifully conceptualized music video 'Tere Labh Pe' that features stunning Krissann Barretto along with Akshit Singh Brar released on Zee Music YouTube Channel. The music video is all set to warm up the environment this winter. The song is a perfect combination of sensuality and love in the making. The short musical story has been captured in the beautiful beach location and by the pool. It has mesmerizing underwater shots that's been making audiences a fan of the musical picturization.
The musical narrative shows a compassionate love between a couple who is madly in love with each other. The sensual love story has been explained with fine lyrics. The story depicts how a young couple has completely fallen in love with each other and wishes to spend the rest of their lives together. They have been living their cosy life alongside the beach, making love under the pool water. Krissann Barretto who is an Indian Television actress and a model have also been known for playing Alya Saxena in 'Kaisi yeh yaariaan' is looking sensually hot in the music video. Akshat Singh Brar who has modelled for several lifestyle brands, is serving some exceptionally hot looks in the video.
The music video is produced by Deepti Gupta and Deepak Gupta the founders of Treasure Tales Media and directed by Sachin Gupta. Deepti shared, "This is our most anticipated collaboration; we've been working on it day and night. It was a thrilling experience to film this music video. Krissann and Akshit were outstanding throughout the shoot, and the entire team worked tirelessly to ensure the success of this musical narrative. This one will undoubtedly instil a desirable love in the environment ".
The song has been composed by Shivang Mathur which seems to be doing some rounds in the heads of the viewers. Kalpana Gandharv along with composer Shivang have given voice to the beautifully written lyrics written by Shayara.
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more
MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more
MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more
MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more
MUMBAI: Singer Alka Yagnik will be collaborating with Singer-Composer AMC Aman for a new single titled ‘Jaane kya laage’. AMC Aman began his music...read more
MUMBAI: 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' is now one of the most-watched Television shows in the Telugu states. With the game getting intense day by day, the show...read more
MUMBAI: Very few people have the kind of reach that people working in the media and entertainment industry have. Popular celebrities have the power...read more
MUMBAI: This love has taken its toll on Adam Levine. The Maroon 5 front man looked none too pleased when a fan burst onstage during his latest...read more
MUMBAI: It may not be a conventional norm to be truly genre-agnostic but for teen Singer-Songwriter & Rapper Rishaad, music has existed in the...read more