This winter feels to be a little more cozy with 'Tere Labh Pe'; A sizzling music video!

MUMBAI: A beautifully conceptualized music video 'Tere Labh Pe' that features stunning Krissann Barretto along with Akshit Singh Brar released on Zee Music YouTube Channel. The music video is all set to warm up the environment this winter. The song is a perfect combination of sensuality and love in the making. The short musical story has been captured in the beautiful beach location and by the pool. It has mesmerizing underwater shots that's been making audiences a fan of the musical picturization.

The musical narrative shows a compassionate love between a couple who is madly in love with each other. The sensual love story has been explained with fine lyrics. The story depicts how a young couple has completely fallen in love with each other and wishes to spend the rest of their lives together. They have been living their cosy life alongside the beach, making love under the pool water. Krissann Barretto who is an Indian Television actress and a model have also been known for playing Alya Saxena in 'Kaisi yeh yaariaan' is looking sensually hot in the music video. Akshat Singh Brar who has modelled for several lifestyle brands, is serving some exceptionally hot looks in the video.

The music video is produced by Deepti Gupta and Deepak Gupta the founders of Treasure Tales Media and directed by Sachin Gupta. Deepti shared, "This is our most anticipated collaboration; we've been working on it day and night. It was a thrilling experience to film this music video. Krissann and Akshit were outstanding throughout the shoot, and the entire team worked tirelessly to ensure the success of this musical narrative. This one will undoubtedly instil a desirable love in the environment ".

The song has been composed by Shivang Mathur which seems to be doing some rounds in the heads of the viewers. Kalpana Gandharv along with composer Shivang have given voice to the beautifully written lyrics written by Shayara.