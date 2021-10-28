Singer Alka Yagnik collabs with AMC Aman for their upcoming single 'JAANE KYA LAAGE'

MUMBAI: Singer Alka Yagnik will be collaborating with Singer-Composer AMC Aman for a new single titled ‘Jaane kya laage’. AMC Aman began his music career in 2009. With the growing popularity of his songs amongst the audiences, this is another boost for him to release his next single with the legendary singer Alka Yagnik.

While speaking about the single, Alka Yagnik expressed, “Jaane kya laage is a very sweet song and I really enjoyed singing it along with AMC Aman. I hope the audiences love it.”

“I’m really excited for this duet with Alka ji, as she is a well-renowned singer and it is like a dream come true to be working with her. And I hope the fans will love the collaboration, `` added AMC Aman.

The song is a duet sung by Alka Yagnik and AMC Aman. Music is composed by AMC Aman and lyrics are beautifully penned by Arafat Mehmood. Singer AMC Aman will be soon launching this phenomenal single on his own YouTube channel Music AMC Aman.