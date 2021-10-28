Singer Alka Yagnik collabs with AMC Aman for their upcoming single 'JAANE KYA LAAGE'

MUMBAI: Singer Alka Yagnik will be collaborating with Singer-Composer AMC Aman for a new single titled ‘Jaane kya laage’. AMC Aman began his music career in 2009. With the growing popularity of his songs amongst the audiences, this is another boost for him to release his next single with the legendary singer Alka Yagnik.
While speaking about the single, Alka Yagnik expressed, “Jaane kya laage is a very sweet song and I really enjoyed singing it along with AMC Aman. I hope the audiences love it.”
“I’m really excited for this duet with Alka ji, as she is a well-renowned singer and it is like a dream come true to be working with her. And I hope the fans will love the collaboration, `` added AMC Aman.
The song is a duet sung by Alka Yagnik and AMC Aman. Music is composed by AMC Aman and lyrics are beautifully penned by Arafat Mehmood. Singer AMC Aman will be soon launching this phenomenal single on his own YouTube channel Music AMC Aman.
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more
MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more
MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more
MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more
MUMBAI: Singer & Actor Ayaana Khan’s upcoming romantic music video which features actor Zain Imam will be dropping on 28th October 2021. The...read more
MUMBAI: Very few people have the kind of reach that people working in the media and entertainment industry have. Popular celebrities have the power...read more
MUMBAI: Iconic music director duo of Laxmikant-Pyarelal has enthralled music lovers for decades, be it films or their live performances. While...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Deepti Sadhwani, who made her acting debut during the pandemic alongside Badshah with 'Haryana Roadways', is now coming up with a new...read more
MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah has come out with his new single 'Jugnu' - a love song. The singer opens up about the track and says: "Oh, it's actually very...read more