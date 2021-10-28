See what Penn Badgley says about Cardi B for You Season 4

MUMBAI: It's time to get Cardi B's agent on the phone!

After the Invasion of Privacy star publicly pitched a role for herself on Netflix's hit show You, all eyes have been on the streaming network. Now, series star Penn Badgley is weighing in on the potential addition to the cast—and his social media friendship with Cardi.

The Grammy winner and the Netflix star recently sent the Twitter-verse into a tailspin with their adorable fan-girl-esque exchange—and the two have since changed their profile pictures on the platform to feature the other.

So naturally, fans are wondering if this will eventually lead to the rapper making an appearance for the fourth season of You, but according to Penn—who made a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!—his guess is as good as ours.

"Well, I don't know, I definitely can't say," he told host Jimmy Kimmel of a possible cameo from Cardi during the Oct. 25 episode. "But there is actually—I believe this is true—there's an actual Change.org petition."

Penn's statement is 100 percent correct: There is an actual Change.org petition currently making its rounds to get the musician on the small screen for the next season (and its gained over 700 signatures so far).

When the late-night talk show host told Penn that it simply couldn't be both answers (since the star said he didn't know and couldn't say), the actor surmised his response, adding, "I can't say because I don't know."

Until then, you can say that we're up and stuck on their friendship, nonetheless. Watch the interview for yourself above!