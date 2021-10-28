Joe Jonas celebrates 5 years anniversary with Sophie Turner

MUMBAI: It may be fall, but Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have us burnin' up.
In honor of their fifth anniversary as a couple the singer shared the cutest TikTok Oct. 25 featuring the two toasting to their milestone. Captioning the clip, "5 years of knowing this one," Joe shared a video of himself and his wife enjoying a dinner date night—which fittingly included a slice of cake with a "Happy 5th Anniversary" topping.
In the background of the video, the Jonas Brothers' hit "Hesitate" played, a sweet touche that didn't go unnoticed by fans. As one user commented, "Imagine the song you use in your anniversary video is the actual song you wrote for your wife. Goals af." Yeah, we definitely agree.
The two—who welcomed daughter Willa in July 2020—confirmed their romance in early 2017. And as the Game of Thrones alum later revealed they simply clicked from the start.
Recalling their first date in a March 2020 interview with Elle UK, Sophie shared, "I expected him to show up with security and everything. I thought he would be such a d--k. The best thing was that he didn't bring security … I remember us two spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we found a space in the far corner, and we just talked."
