Deepti Sadhwani's notes on upcoming track with Meet Bros

MUMBAI: Singer Deepti Sadhwani, who made her acting debut during the pandemic alongside Badshah with 'Haryana Roadways', is now coming up with a new track titled 'Butterfly Waale' along with Meet Bros.

She was also seen in a Haryanvi song 'Lala Lori' and also in a romantic track 'Toot Jaayein'.

The upcoming track is about a girl who has been waiting for her lover. It's basically based on the chemistry of a couple. This track was shot in Dubai. The dancing number covered the locations of cafes, beaches, Dubai roads and all. It has been composed by Meet Bros and sung by Deepti Sadhwani. It also features Tik Tok star Sunny Chopra.

Deepti revealed her experience of singing and shooting in Dubai during the pandemic. She stated: "I was in quarantine for a day and then we started shooting. It was quite a challenge to get the entire team to make them travel during these tough times."

Deepti had been seen on television before hosting shows and also acted in television show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'.

The song will be released on October 29.

(Source: IANS)