Content creator & singer-songwriter Tanzeel Khan's new video 'Khwahish' releases today

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based content-creator Tanzeel Khan who announced his singer-songwriter ambitions with his debut album Dastaan, on Thursday released the second song ‘Khwahish’ from the upcoming seven-track album.

The new single ‘Khwahish’ sees the soft-spoken creator in comfortable and familiar melodic territory, from both a lyrical and musical perspective. Tanzeel’s words effortlessly capture the fervour of new love while Akarsh Shetty’s production provides the perfect canvas.

“This song holds a super special place in my heart,” exclaims Tanzeel, before adding, “This is my vibe, something I would’ve listened to everyday on a loop if someone else had made it. Honestly this song took some time to get ready. It’s a great melody and one I think my fans would love to sing along to.”

The video of ‘Khwahish’ is a continuation of the storyline from the first video ‘Yeh dil’ – a song about heartbreak – and stars Chahat Tandon alongside the actor-performer.

You can watch the video here.

Written over the course of the last two years, Dastaan is a musical exploration of the cycle of love and heartbreak, with Tanzeel’s words at the front and centre of it. “The album has been written from the perspective of someone who is dealing with the pain of heartbreak, and is relearning to be himself again,” he says. “It is a slice of life, and contains the gamut of emotions from happiness to sadness, pain and love. I want my listeners to be able to see themselves in my songs,” he adds.

Tanzeel has also dropped a line of merch that includes a t-shirt, sweatshirt, customised diary and pen and a merch box – already sold out – that included all the above mentioned items and a TK mask and chocolate cookies. You can check out the collection here: https://pauseplaybytk.com/collections/tanzeel-khan.

The seven-track album Dastaan will release early next year.