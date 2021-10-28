For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  28 Oct 2021 15:35 |  By RnMTeam

Badshah recalls tough time while shooting for latest single 'Jugnu'

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah has come out with his new single 'Jugnu' - a love song. The singer opens up about the track and says: "Oh, it's actually very different. There is no rap in it and I have hardly done any love songs. It's retro. But it's like an Indian song," says the rapper.

The song features Badshah and television actress Akanksha Sharma.

He adds further sharing about the inspiration behind this track and he replies: "You know what genuinely inspired me to make this song was just a need of giving something absolutely different from what is going on or what is being heard or what is being consumed by the audience at this moment. And I am talking internationally, because now with what you find in YouTube and with the Internet, the consumption of music has gone universal. So it's becoming even more difficult to or like even more you have to be really different from what is going on in order for you to stand out as an artiste."

The shooting of this song happened in Ladakh and it was not at all an easy thing as it involved a lot of difficulties and challenges.

Badshah adds: "We shot a part of the song in Leh and it was excruciatingly difficult So, you know, for video we needed that light right before the dawn and where we were shooting, the location was 1.5 hours away from the main town. It was like a barren land amongst the mountains and the wind was really strong and fast. So, the temperature was zero but felt like it was minus."

"One night I said right now I am quite adamant and stubborn hence I will do it but I cannot cancel the shoot that night and I couldn't sleep. There is shortage of oxygen in the mountains and if you don't acclimatise yourself properly you can't do lots of heavy exercise or dance. So a dancer even got unconscious. So it was hard, but we did it," concludes Badshah who has also collaborated with YouTube Shorts to popularise the song.

(Source: IANS)

