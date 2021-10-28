Badshah recalls tough time while shooting for latest single 'Jugnu'

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah has come out with his new single 'Jugnu' - a love song. The singer opens up about the track and says: "Oh, it's actually very different. There is no rap in it and I have hardly done any love songs. It's retro. But it's like an Indian song," says the rapper.
The song features Badshah and television actress Akanksha Sharma.
He adds further sharing about the inspiration behind this track and he replies: "You know what genuinely inspired me to make this song was just a need of giving something absolutely different from what is going on or what is being heard or what is being consumed by the audience at this moment. And I am talking internationally, because now with what you find in YouTube and with the Internet, the consumption of music has gone universal. So it's becoming even more difficult to or like even more you have to be really different from what is going on in order for you to stand out as an artiste."
The shooting of this song happened in Ladakh and it was not at all an easy thing as it involved a lot of difficulties and challenges.
Badshah adds: "We shot a part of the song in Leh and it was excruciatingly difficult So, you know, for video we needed that light right before the dawn and where we were shooting, the location was 1.5 hours away from the main town. It was like a barren land amongst the mountains and the wind was really strong and fast. So, the temperature was zero but felt like it was minus."
"One night I said right now I am quite adamant and stubborn hence I will do it but I cannot cancel the shoot that night and I couldn't sleep. There is shortage of oxygen in the mountains and if you don't acclimatise yourself properly you can't do lots of heavy exercise or dance. So a dancer even got unconscious. So it was hard, but we did it," concludes Badshah who has also collaborated with YouTube Shorts to popularise the song.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more
MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more
MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more
MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more
MUMBAI: Very few people have the kind of reach that people working in the media and entertainment industry have. Popular celebrities have the power...read more
MUMBAI: Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are sealing the deal with a kiss. The newly engaged couple is looking forward to a future as Mr. and...read more
MUMBAI: Singer & Actor Ayaana Khan’s upcoming romantic music video which features actor Zain Imam will be dropping on 28th October 2021. The...read more
MUMBAI: Iconic music director duo of Laxmikant-Pyarelal has enthralled music lovers for decades, be it films or their live performances. While...read more
MUMBAI: 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' is now one of the most-watched Television shows in the Telugu states. With the game getting intense day by day, the show...read more