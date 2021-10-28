For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  28 Oct 2021 13:08 |  By RnMTeam

Adam Levine was shocked when fan jumps onstage during Maroon 5 concert

MUMBAI: This love has taken its toll on Adam Levine.

The Maroon 5 front man looked none too pleased when a fan burst onstage during his latest concert and unexpectedly grabbed him.
The band was performing at the We Can Survive concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 23 when one woman in the audience climbed onstage, as seen in one fan's YouTube video.

TikTok user @luispenaloza9525 captured the viral moment on camera, showing the audience member running up to Levine and putting her arms around him while he sang "Sunday Morning."

"This lady jumped on stage during Maroon 5's performance," the user wrote. "Adam Levine was not having it."

The video shows his reaction before a security guard pulled the intruder offstage. "Adam Levine was a whole mood yesterday," the user captioned the video.
The fan can be seen in leather pants, a white top and black face mask, while Levine was at the mic in his signature white T-shirt. Watch the full clip here.

Some fans criticized Levine's reaction to the incident, with one writing, "He needs to sit down and be humble for a sec" and another noting, "He forgets it's people like her why he is what he is."

Others, however, pointed out the safety concerns. "He doesn't need to be humbled," one commenter said, "a random person invaded his personal space during a pandemic... he acted the right way."

One fan speculated that he "probably doesn't want random girls touching him," especially since he has been married to Behati Prinsloo for seven years.
The concert also included performances from Shawn Mendes, Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Doja Cat and The Kid LAROI.

Tags
Adam Levine Maroon 5 Singer Shawn Mendes Black Eyed Peas music
Related news
News | 29 Oct 2021

Adam Levine response to backlash comments on video that went viral on TikTok

MUMBAI: Adam Levine has set the record straight after a fan jumped onstage and grabbed the singer's arm.

read more
News | 29 Oct 2021

Daler Mehndi, Rekha Bhardwaj, 'Tabbar' cast on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

MUMBAI: Singers Daler Mehndi and Rekha Bhardwaj will be seen performing on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. They are going to appear as celebrity guests along with the entire cast and the director of web series 'Tabbar'.

read more
News | 29 Oct 2021

Sara Arfeen Khan stars in new music video of Harshdeep Kaur

MUMBAI: Sara Arfeen Khan is ready with a fresh music video titled 'Sonn Pann'. The song serenades you on a journey of self discovery. The music video is laced with soft and slow rhythmic tunes and is a treat for all the music lovers.

read more
Shubh
News | 29 Oct 2021

New York-based contemporary musician & composer Shubh Saran releases new album, inglish

10-track album seeks to unravel the layers around identity and incorporates Indian and Middle Eastern instruments, fusing sounds from modern jazz, neo-soul and rock

read more
News | 29 Oct 2021

Tanzeel Khan on creating his song 'Khwahish' from debut album

MUMBAI: Singer and songwriter Tanzeel Khan has released the second song from his debut album 'Dastaan'. The title of this track is 'Khwahish'. 'Yeh Dil' was the first track from this album that was released on October 18.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM and Himalaya Pure Hands join forces for the launch of the social awareness hand washing campaign on the occasion of Global Handwashing Day

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more

News
TikTok is the new generation of the music industry

MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more

News
YouTube launches music charts for UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more

Interviews
My role is to deliver value to shareholders by profitably growing our business: Preeti Nihalani, Chief Revenue Officer, Mirchi

MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more

News
Chingari kicks off the Navratri celebrations with a slew of new additions

MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more

top# 5 articles

1
See what Penn Badgley says about Cardi B for You Season 4

MUMBAI: It's time to get Cardi B's agent on the phone! After the Invasion of Privacy star publicly pitched a role for herself on Netflix's hit show...read more

2
Singer Alka Yagnik collabs with AMC Aman for their upcoming single 'JAANE KYA LAAGE'

MUMBAI: Singer Alka Yagnik will be collaborating with Singer-Composer AMC Aman for a new single titled ‘Jaane kya laage’. AMC Aman began his music...read more

3
Adam Levine was shocked when fan jumps onstage during Maroon 5 concert

MUMBAI: This love has taken its toll on Adam Levine. The Maroon 5 front man looked none too pleased when a fan burst onstage during his latest...read more

4
Anthem maker Badshah reinvents his sound with his recent release Jugnu and sparks off a massive digital trend

MUMBAI: After the remarkable success of Bachpan Ka Pyaar, India’s biggest pop-star Badshah continues to excite audiences with new melodies and this...read more

5
Travis Barker has a new Tattoo of Kourtney Kardashian's lips

MUMBAI: Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are sealing the deal with a kiss. The newly engaged couple is looking forward to a future as Mr. and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games