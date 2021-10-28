Adam Levine was shocked when fan jumps onstage during Maroon 5 concert

MUMBAI: This love has taken its toll on Adam Levine.

The Maroon 5 front man looked none too pleased when a fan burst onstage during his latest concert and unexpectedly grabbed him.

The band was performing at the We Can Survive concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 23 when one woman in the audience climbed onstage, as seen in one fan's YouTube video.

TikTok user @luispenaloza9525 captured the viral moment on camera, showing the audience member running up to Levine and putting her arms around him while he sang "Sunday Morning."

"This lady jumped on stage during Maroon 5's performance," the user wrote. "Adam Levine was not having it."

The video shows his reaction before a security guard pulled the intruder offstage. "Adam Levine was a whole mood yesterday," the user captioned the video.

The fan can be seen in leather pants, a white top and black face mask, while Levine was at the mic in his signature white T-shirt. Watch the full clip here.

Some fans criticized Levine's reaction to the incident, with one writing, "He needs to sit down and be humble for a sec" and another noting, "He forgets it's people like her why he is what he is."

Others, however, pointed out the safety concerns. "He doesn't need to be humbled," one commenter said, "a random person invaded his personal space during a pandemic... he acted the right way."

One fan speculated that he "probably doesn't want random girls touching him," especially since he has been married to Behati Prinsloo for seven years.

The concert also included performances from Shawn Mendes, Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Doja Cat and The Kid LAROI.