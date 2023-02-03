RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Interviews |  03 Feb 2023 16:19 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Writing 'Scheming' reminded me of why I love songwriting says Nikitaa

MUMBAI: Mumbai/Los Angeles Singer-Composer Nikitaa drops a special song “Scheming”.

To know more about the release Radioandmusic got in touch with singer Nikitaa. She said “This song is definitely special for me”.

Check the interview below:

In a statement released with the song, Nikitaa describes writing the song helped her break a dry spell with her writing, and “I honestly wrote it just for fun - with zero attention devoted to "release strategy" or "brand management" or anything like that. Writing Scheming reminded me why I love songwriting once again”.

Are you doing a music video for  “Scheming”? If so what can we look forward to?

Scheming will not have an official music video! But I am planning some visuals for a different version of this song !

What’s your next step for indie music?

I'm looking to really get in a lot more live performances this year, and I've just been enjoying creating with new producers and writers. That and TikTok has actually been a big focus for me - it's a platform where I feel more free to share openly and informally - a place to connect even better with my listeners and call in new ones.

Upcoming projects?

I've been writing a LOT since November! My next release for February is already scheduled and I'm so excited for that! This year is going to be more honest, raw and vulnerable music than ever before, while still being just as tongue in cheek as I tend to be.

 

Tags
composer singer Nikitaa Scheming music
Related news
 | 27 Jan 2023

I'm thankful to my mentors for believing in me," says Nidhi Wagle- Alumni of Whistling Woods School of Music who gave an electrifying performance at Post Malone Concert

MUMBAI: 2023 Alumni Nidhi Wagle of Whistling Woods School of Music got officially selected to perform at the Zomato Feeding India Concert besides Post Malone.Here’s talking to the girl who’s making heads turn with her music. Excerpts from the interview.

read more
 | 06 Jan 2023

Zakir Khan’s brother Zeeshan speaks about his new song 'Khoya Hai Dil'

MUMBAI: Zeeshan Khan, an Indian singer- songwriter and composer who is the lead vocalist for Pune’s most beloved band, Malang the Band and brother to the leading standup comic Zakir Khan has sung, composed and written a soulful track ‘Khoya Hai Dil’.

read more
 | 24 Dec 2022

'Mera Safar' is a belief that the real happiness lies in the journey and not in the destination: Iqlipse Nova

MUMBAI: Deepanshu Raj aka Iqlipse Nova drops “Mera Safar” which has been growing tremendously on reels.

read more
 | 24 Dec 2022

'Loop of Life' shows the cycle of life, says Band Rawmats 

MUMBAI: Chandigarh independent Band Rawmats drops their latest album “Loop of Life”.“Loop of Life” consist of 11 songs. All the songs are very different from each others like in music genres & writing pattern.

read more
 | 18 Dec 2022

Rev Shergill's 'Early morning' is inspired by his childhood friends 

MUMBAI: Rev Shergill drops his latest song “Early morning”.Radioandmusic got in touch with Rev Shergill to know more about his latest release, musical journey and his thoughts on his current scenario in the music industry.Check the interview below:

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi collaborates with Medulance to launch Sunn Siren Sunn, an initiative to sensitize the public regarding ambulances on the move

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latesread more

Red FM bags maximum awards at India Audio Summit & Awards 2023

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded thread more

We are currently off to a solid start in our efforts to establish Songdew as a global platform that supports artists in all aspects, rather than just music distribution: Sunil Khanna

Mumbai: Songdew Media Pvt Ltd, a leading music network connecting independent artists with theirread more

Vipin Pungalia, Country Manager & Director- Sales Pro Audio at Sennheiser India reveals brand focus and upcoming plans

MUMBAI: Sennheiser has been a part of the audio community for more than 75 years and has become sread more

We want to give opportunities to local independent artists to grow within the TuneCore/ Believe ecosystem says Heena Kriplani

MUMBAI: TuneCore South Asia head Heena Kriplani future plans for music artists in India at TuneCread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games