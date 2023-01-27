RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Interviews |  27 Jan 2023 19:47 |  By Namrata Kale

I'm thankful to my mentors for believing in me," says Nidhi Wagle- Alumni of Whistling Woods School of Music who gave an electrifying performance at Post Malone Concert

MUMBAI: 2023 Alumni Nidhi Wagle of Whistling Woods School of Music got officially selected to perform at the Zomato Feeding India Concert besides Post Malone.

Here’s talking to the girl who’s making heads turn with her music. Excerpts from the interview.

It was a big moment for Nidhi Wagle --2022 Alumni of Whistling Woods School of Music to participate in the Zomato Feeding India Concert alongside popular musicians of the world.

How has WWI School of Music help her shape her career in the domain of music?

- WWI helped me by giving me 3 years to fully focus on my passion. I got to learn so many new things about music and really hone my skills when it came to singing and performing. I’m thankful to my mentors for believing in me and giving me a space to grow.

You have performed alongside Post Malone, Jonita Gandhi, Anuv Jain and Zaeden, how was your experience?

- Performing on the same stage as such big artists, even just saying that I got to open for Post Malone’s concert is a surreal feeling. I got to meet and interact with artists like Jonita Gandhi, Armaan Malik, Anuv Jain, Zaeden and Ritviz and it makes me so happy to know that I performed at the same event and on the same stage as them. It was definitely a day I will never ever forget and it made me realize how much I love what I do.

Your collaboration with Zomato Feeding India, how did it happen? Please share more insights on the same

- I participated in Feeding India’s singer-songwriter contest with a short acoustic cover of my original song ‘Blinded’, and I ended up getting shortlisted in the Top 11. After that, I won the competition through votes and got the opportunity to open for the concert.

Upcoming plans and projects

- I have my next single coming up very soon, hopefully in the next month. Other than that, I continue to do my gigs in and around Mumbai and other cities and I’m also working on a bunch of other songs and projects for the year.

Tags
Nidhi Wagle music Post Malone songs
Related news
 | 06 Jan 2023

Zakir Khan’s brother Zeeshan speaks about his new song 'Khoya Hai Dil'

MUMBAI: Zeeshan Khan, an Indian singer- songwriter and composer who is the lead vocalist for Pune’s most beloved band, Malang the Band and brother to the leading standup comic Zakir Khan has sung, composed and written a soulful track ‘Khoya Hai Dil’.

read more
 | 24 Dec 2022

'Mera Safar' is a belief that the real happiness lies in the journey and not in the destination: Iqlipse Nova

MUMBAI: Deepanshu Raj aka Iqlipse Nova drops “Mera Safar” which has been growing tremendously on reels.

read more
 | 24 Dec 2022

'Loop of Life' shows the cycle of life, says Band Rawmats 

MUMBAI: Chandigarh independent Band Rawmats drops their latest album “Loop of Life”.“Loop of Life” consist of 11 songs. All the songs are very different from each others like in music genres & writing pattern.

read more
 | 18 Dec 2022

Rev Shergill's 'Early morning' is inspired by his childhood friends 

MUMBAI: Rev Shergill drops his latest song “Early morning”.Radioandmusic got in touch with Rev Shergill to know more about his latest release, musical journey and his thoughts on his current scenario in the music industry.Check the interview below:

read more
 | 30 Nov 2022

RIDI's latest song 'Merry Go Round' is filled with different emotions

MUMBAI: Switzerland-based artist RIDI drops Indian melody “Merry Go Round”.Radioandmusic got in touch with RIDI to know more about her latest song and her collaboration with music icons Mousse T and Diamond Duggal.Check the interview below: 

read more

RnM Biz

Red FM bags maximum awards at India Audio Summit & Awards 2023

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded thread more

We are currently off to a solid start in our efforts to establish Songdew as a global platform that supports artists in all aspects, rather than just music distribution: Sunil Khanna

Mumbai: Songdew Media Pvt Ltd, a leading music network connecting independent artists with theirread more

Vipin Pungalia, Country Manager & Director- Sales Pro Audio at Sennheiser India reveals brand focus and upcoming plans

MUMBAI: Sennheiser has been a part of the audio community for more than 75 years and has become sread more

We want to give opportunities to local independent artists to grow within the TuneCore/ Believe ecosystem says Heena Kriplani

MUMBAI: TuneCore South Asia head Heena Kriplani future plans for music artists in India at TuneCread more

Google will soon allow users to control Spotify, YouTube Music without primary app

MUMBAI: We listen to music, watch a show, or hear a podcast during our daily life making it diffiread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games