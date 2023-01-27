I'm thankful to my mentors for believing in me," says Nidhi Wagle- Alumni of Whistling Woods School of Music who gave an electrifying performance at Post Malone Concert

MUMBAI: 2023 Alumni Nidhi Wagle of Whistling Woods School of Music got officially selected to perform at the Zomato Feeding India Concert besides Post Malone.

Here’s talking to the girl who’s making heads turn with her music. Excerpts from the interview.

It was a big moment for Nidhi Wagle --2022 Alumni of Whistling Woods School of Music to participate in the Zomato Feeding India Concert alongside popular musicians of the world.

How has WWI School of Music help her shape her career in the domain of music?

- WWI helped me by giving me 3 years to fully focus on my passion. I got to learn so many new things about music and really hone my skills when it came to singing and performing. I’m thankful to my mentors for believing in me and giving me a space to grow.

You have performed alongside Post Malone, Jonita Gandhi, Anuv Jain and Zaeden, how was your experience?

- Performing on the same stage as such big artists, even just saying that I got to open for Post Malone’s concert is a surreal feeling. I got to meet and interact with artists like Jonita Gandhi, Armaan Malik, Anuv Jain, Zaeden and Ritviz and it makes me so happy to know that I performed at the same event and on the same stage as them. It was definitely a day I will never ever forget and it made me realize how much I love what I do.

Your collaboration with Zomato Feeding India, how did it happen? Please share more insights on the same

- I participated in Feeding India’s singer-songwriter contest with a short acoustic cover of my original song ‘Blinded’, and I ended up getting shortlisted in the Top 11. After that, I won the competition through votes and got the opportunity to open for the concert.

Upcoming plans and projects

- I have my next single coming up very soon, hopefully in the next month. Other than that, I continue to do my gigs in and around Mumbai and other cities and I’m also working on a bunch of other songs and projects for the year.