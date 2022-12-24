RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Interviews |  24 Dec 2022 17:41 |  By Tolika Yeptho

'Mera Safar' is a belief that the real happiness lies in the journey and not in the destination: Iqlipse Nova

MUMBAI: Deepanshu Raj aka Iqlipse Nova drops “Mera Safar” which has been growing tremendously on reels.

On the streaming front it is dominant in the Spotify Viral charts India and had even climbed up to #1 spot too. Radioandmusic got in touch with Iqlipse Nova to know more about the story behind ‘Mera Safar’.

Check the interview below:

Congratulations on "Mera Safar”, what is it about?

Mera Safar is about this belief that the real happiness lies in the journey and not in the destination. Once you start enjoying the process, the destination becomes just another milestone in the larger picture! You always move on to something bigger!

what is the story behind Mera Safar?

It was the year 2020. I was in my college fourth year at IIT Delhi. One day I was sitting in my hostel room with a friend from Delhi University who was playing some random chords on his guitar. Just then I came up with the melodies for Mera Safar. Within half an hour 70% of the song was ready!

At that point of time I was going through self-doubt, had pressure for college placements and had a lot of people going down on me. The song lyrics is a reflection of the positive side of me tackling all those problems and consoling myself.

At a very young age you are on fire!!! What’s your story?

Well, looking at the number of dreams in my wish-list, I really don’t think that I am still on fire yet, there’s a long way to go and a long game to play!

But yeah, regarding my story, I belong to a small town called Katihar in Bihar. I wanted to be a musician since I was a kid but the only thing that I was exposed to back then was studies. My parents wanted me to be an engineer. I didn’t see any other option! Thankfully I was good at studies and got into IIT Delhi to pursue my Btech. and Mtech. in chemical engineering.

But the day I got into college, I started working on my craft and started posting on my YouTube channel. Released 3 originals while I was in college and here I am with Mera Safar!
 
Future projects?

Thankfully I am already ready with a bunch of songs with me. The actually dilemma right now is- which one do I release next?

Should I release a solo or the collab ones! The sad one or the happy one!

But yeah, no matter whatever I release next, I am all positive and all ready to surprise people with good stuff in the next one year!

What made you get into this space and not film music?

Well it might sound very narcissistic of me but I believe that I should be the one representing my song because I know the emotions behind it first hand! This gets hindered when you get into Bollywood music - you are singing for someone else.  

Not that I am saying that I will never do playbacking singing - but yeah, if at all I do it - I will be very selective!

 

Tags
Deepanshu Raj Iqlipse Nova music singer 
Related news
 | 24 Dec 2022

'Loop of Life' shows the cycle of life, says Band Rawmats 

MUMBAI: Chandigarh independent Band Rawmats drops their latest album “Loop of Life”.“Loop of Life” consist of 11 songs. All the songs are very different from each others like in music genres & writing pattern.

read more
 | 18 Dec 2022

Rev Shergill's 'Early morning' is inspired by his childhood friends 

MUMBAI: Rev Shergill drops his latest song “Early morning”.Radioandmusic got in touch with Rev Shergill to know more about his latest release, musical journey and his thoughts on his current scenario in the music industry.Check the interview below:

read more
 | 30 Nov 2022

RIDI's latest song 'Merry Go Round' is filled with different emotions

MUMBAI: Switzerland-based artist RIDI drops Indian melody “Merry Go Round”.Radioandmusic got in touch with RIDI to know more about her latest song and her collaboration with music icons Mousse T and Diamond Duggal.Check the interview below: 

read more
 | 21 Nov 2022

Roposo allows people to get to know me on a deeper level, says Ash Daniel

MUMBAI: Singer Ash Daniel started as a singer but now he has opened up to hosting shows and taking interviews through Roposo.

read more
 | 14 Nov 2022

KARMA drops an ultimate break-up song 80's Ke Songs

MUMBAI: KARMA dropped his latest track 80’s Ke Songs in association with Sony Music.

read more

RnM Biz

Hyderabad's Mirchi 95 partners with Drunken Monkey to launch RJ Gaurika

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

Business growth app UpScale by CredAble launches new E- invoicing solution to help SMEs

MUMBAI: Keeping up with the government of India’s bullish stance onread more

 5 Best Interview-as-a-Service Providers to Identify the Right Talent in 2023

MUMBAI: At a time when news of layoffs is rife, companies are still trying to find the right taleread more

Mirchi 95 collaborates with Cult.Fit to create the first-ever drive-time workout

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

The National Press Club and NYF Radio Awards Cement Their Partnership with the Creation of the National Press Club Award

MUMBAI:  The National Press Club has partnered with the New York Festivals® 2023 Radio Awards toread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games