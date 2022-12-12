RadioandMusic
Interviews |  12 Dec 2022 17:16 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Danish Sood talks about how he balances being an actor and composer 

MUMBAI: Actor and composer, Danish Sood who plays the key role as Randeep Hooda’s Brother in the series ‘CAT’ on Netflix recently composed the song “Jaanu Na” for Mismatched Season 2 (Netflix, 2022), that turned out to be a huge success with a million streams across platforms.

He also recently did music video with composer Lisa Misra called “Sukoon”. His recent work includes a pivotal role in the  series ‘Jugaadistan’ on Lionsgate Play.(2022). He is also best known for his stellar work in the OTT space with series like ‘Fame Game’(Netflix,2022) where he plays a homosexual.  He was also seen in Sudhir Mishra’s Hostages Season 2 (Hotstar,2019).

To know more about his work as an actor and a musician, Radioandmusic got in touch with Danish Sood.

Check the interview below:

How do you balance being an actor and a musician at the same time?

I feel like it is a little difficult to juggle between both but it was always a dream for me that I wanted to fulfil. So I can’t really complain. I really want to build more music and do more shows and films.

Hopefully, more careers to add to my roster soon!

You composed the song “Jaanu Na” that hit a million streams. Tell us how did Jaanu Na happen.

It’s quite a cute story. I was working with Akarsh Khurana on a show called Jugaadistan and I’m usually really shy about my music , so I didn’t tell him about me being a musician. One night, he heard me sing post the shoot and couple of days later he asked me if I wanted to write a song. I hadn’t written a lot of Hindi but I started writing and sending drafts to him and he was so patient and supportive the entire  time . A month later we got the final draft of “Jaanu Na”

Cant thank him enough. I was so happy with the response. It also helped me to build more music.

Talk to us about your recent music video “Sukoon”

I have always loved Lisa’s music and this opportunity walked in very organically. Honestly, I heard the song and I was sold. So we started working on the right mood for the video and it was such a fun experience.

I would love to write some music with her and hopefully do some songs too.

https://youtu.be/VO373TZwaM8

In terms of both music and acting, Tell us about the latest projects you are working on? What’s new.

I don’t know if I can talk about my projects due to NDAs but there are shows and a film in an anthology that will be coming on OTTs next year. I could tell you this, that I play a surfer in one of them.

I also begin working on a mockumentary show that goes on floor this December.

And I am also working on my EP which I plan to release in the second half of next year.

