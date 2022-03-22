Simantinee Roy is ‘grateful for the opportunity’ to begin the jugalbandi challenge on Rizzle

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter and performer Simantinee Roy is now a part of a jugalbandi challenge on Rizzle.

The singer is famously known for her original song “Awaara”, “Manchala Mann”, “Tere Saath”, “Ki Naame Daakbo” and “Brishti”. Radioandmusic got in touch with Simantinee Roy to know more about being a part of a Digital Jugalbandi, her challenges and more.

Check the interview below:

How has the pandemic shaped your singing pattern ? What are the challenges you have faced ?

While pandemic has been quite a dark phase for lot of people it opened a lot of doors and provided plethora of opportunities for others such as creators . Challenges would always be there , it’s how we overcome, working our way around those and creating opportunities out of it

What brings you to India and what’s new coming up?

India is my homeland. I have been away living in the United states for almost 17 years now and every time I step into the country I feel I am back home.. india has helped shaped me, provided me the foundation, gave me the tools and resources to help me achieve and accomplish so many things while staying abroad. Will always owe to my india. Looking forward to doing more music during my short stay however I am coming back soon for lots more

Being a part of a Digital Jugalbandi on Rizzle be fun, what is the audience response you are expecting ?

I am thrilled to be collaborating with Rizzle again. It is the go-to platform for artists & digital content creators to showcase their talent and share their creativity and thoughts. Rizzle is committed to nurturing the next generation of artists. My latest single, Awaara, is available on Rizzle and has garnered so many views. So many rizzlers have created videos out of that song. It’s amazing to see how people from different parts of the world come together on a platform like Rizzle and accomplish incredible things. This jugalbandi challenge is novel and one-of-a-kind. Rizzle came up with the idea of allowing creators to make their own music and then challenging others to do the same. I am grateful for the opportunity to begin the challenge and look forward to seeing several talented artists participate in this challenge.

The entertainment industry saw a massive hit, but it has its own benefits, how did you manage to create Awaara amidst the pandemic ?

Living the Present making the best use of it and surrounding myself with positivity smiles and laughter gets me going