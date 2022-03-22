For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
Interviews |  22 Mar 2022 17:59 |  By RnMTeam

Simantinee Roy is ‘grateful for the opportunity’ to begin the jugalbandi challenge on Rizzle

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter and performer Simantinee Roy is now a part of a jugalbandi challenge on Rizzle.

The singer is famously known for her original song “Awaara”, “Manchala Mann”, “Tere Saath”, “Ki Naame Daakbo” and “Brishti”. Radioandmusic got in touch with Simantinee Roy to know more about being a part of a Digital Jugalbandi, her challenges and more.

Check the interview below:

How has the pandemic shaped your singing pattern ? What are the challenges you have faced ?

While pandemic has been quite a dark phase for lot of people it opened a lot of doors and provided plethora of opportunities for others such as creators . Challenges would always be there , it’s how we overcome, working our way around those and creating opportunities out of it

What brings you to India and what’s new coming up?

India is my homeland. I have been away living in the United states for almost 17 years now and every time I step into the country I feel I am back home.. india has helped shaped me, provided me the foundation, gave  me the tools and resources to help me achieve and accomplish so many things while staying abroad. Will always owe to my india.  Looking forward to doing more music  during my short stay however I am coming back soon for lots more

Being a part of a Digital Jugalbandi on Rizzle be fun, what is the audience response you are expecting ?

I am thrilled to be collaborating with Rizzle again. It is the go-to platform for artists &  digital content creators to showcase their talent and share their creativity and thoughts. Rizzle is committed to nurturing the next generation of artists. My latest single, Awaara, is available on Rizzle and has garnered so many views. So many rizzlers have created videos out of that song. It’s amazing to see how people from different parts of the world come together on a platform like Rizzle and accomplish incredible things. This jugalbandi challenge is novel and one-of-a-kind. Rizzle came up with the idea of allowing creators to make their own music and then challenging others to do the same. I am grateful for the opportunity to begin the challenge and look forward to seeing several talented artists participate in this challenge.

The entertainment industry saw a massive hit, but it has its own benefits, how did you manage to create Awaara amidst the pandemic ?

Living the Present making the best use of it and surrounding myself with positivity smiles and laughter gets me going

 

Tags
singer songwriter performer Simantinee Roy #Jugalbandhi music
Related news
Interviews | 08 Feb 2022

Rapper Big Deal's 'Samir Rishu Mohanty' is a reintroduction of who he is to the world

MUMBAI: Samir Mohanty dropped a debut album “Samir Rishu Mohanty" as a reintroduction of who he is to the world. It's authentic, genuine and true to its roots. His inspiration has been his life and the experiences he has gone through so far.

read more
Interviews | 27 Dec 2021

Vernon D'Souza's 'TEA' echoes positivity throughout

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Vernon D'Souza dropped an Indie song “TEA” featuring Souvik Adak under indie Music Label Throan Of Art Music.

read more
Interviews | 27 Dec 2021

'I express myself and my thoughts best through music', says Melody Divecha on latest song 'Crush On You'

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Melody Divecha released “Crush On You” under indie Music Label Throan Of Art Music featuring actor Rishabh Sharma. The singer sang, composed and wrote “Crush On You”.

read more
Interviews | 01 Dec 2021

Photographer turned music label owner; Sajid Shahid shares an insight into his music label

MUMBAI: Sajid Shahid is one of the leading fashion photographers of the country based in Delhi and has worked for many renowned fashion brands like Biba, FabIndia, Rangriti, Neva, Madame, Carlton London, Shop clues, Myntra, Amazon etc.

read more
Interviews | 08 Nov 2021

'Bekhudi' gave Swaransh Mishra a chance to explore his writing and composing skills

MUMBAI: Songwriter-composer Swaransh Mishra launches a heart shattering song “Bekhudi”, composed and written by him, sung by Dev Negi from upcoming Hindi movie “Bekhudi”.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Chingari powered by $GARI strengthens its reach across India by tying-up with major universities, Bombay IIT- MoodI is 1st on the list

MUMBAI: India’s No.1 short-video app Chingari powered by $GARI associated with Bombay IIT- Mood Iread more

News
Warner Music India launches My Country My Music in association With Shankar Mahadevan and JioSaavn

MUMBAI: Warner Music India, announced the launch of it a unique camread more

News
Gaana’s "What Women Want" trend report and playlist celebrating millions of women listeners on the app

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s most loved music app, is excited to share its report on what women are lisread more

News
Colors Tamil unfurls 360-degree Innovative Campaigns across Tamil Nadu for Namma Madurai Sisters

MUMBAI: Colors Tamil, the fastest growing GEC of Tamil Nadu, has deployed a cohesive 360-degree read more

News
Mirchi and the Bangalore Traffic Police join hands to distribute helmets across the city

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s No.read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games