Sometimes the best things happen when you have not planned them: Neha Pandey on releasing 'Ya Weli'

MUMBAI: Dubai based singer Neha Pandey dropped a peppy and soulful beat “Ya Weli” which means “Oh Gosh” penned by Nour Tarek.

To know more about the song, Radioandmusic got in touch with Neha Pandey, she also emphasised on how she balanced writing songs, to being an entrepreneur, mother and Fashion influencer. Check the interview below:

Tell us about your inspiration for writing “Ya Weli”. What’s the narrative of the song?

The catchy track combines peppy and soulful beats to create magic that can only be felt. Literally translated, ‘Ya Weli’ means ‘oh gosh’ - the song commemorates and memorializes a woman’s expression of love – the passion for herself, her life or her desires. Like I always say, ‘Sometimes the best things happen when you have not planned them’, and this was exactly the case with my Hindi “Ya Weli”. It was originally written in Hindi and then we made an Arabic version, which was released earlier this month.

Watch here:

How do you manage to make time for such good music while being busy as an entrepreneur, mother and Fashion influencer?

That is one question that I ask myself as well. I feel like a superwoman but believe me, there’s a lot of pain and there is a lot of resilience our patience, so many qualities required and I am very blessed I am a grateful to God to give me so much strength and ability to multitask and accomplish and try to be best in all the roles that I have been given in life.

Music is your passion and you followed your dream. Tell us about the learnings on the way.

This is a beautiful question I have not been asked many times and well of yes music is my passion I think passion is everything for me and it comes with a lot of love there is a lot of learnings yes, I have learnt a lot I have learnt patience I have learnt resilience above everything else I have learnt to be a better version of myself I have learnt to not compete because everybody is unique and we just got to work and leave rest are in the hands of God.

As a singer songwriter, what comes first to you, the melody or the lyrics. What’s your song writing process like?

I am blessed to be a singer and above it all a songwriter as well and for me of course lyrics have to make sense. lyrics have to be relatable and for me both are equally important lyrics cannot take place of tune and the tune cannot take place of the lyrics and both complement each other. mostly I would be writing a poem or lyrics and then the tune is used to compliment to build a beautiful song.

How is it being a Desi Artist on an international level? Please share your experience making music with artists from various cultures.

It’s been an absolute delight, it's been an absolute honour and oh just my good fortune that I got to meet artists from all over the world and get the opportunity to perform to write songs with them and get better in my craft. As a desi artist I get so much respect and between artists we respect each other and when we come together it’s a phenomenon.

You sang in a choir, sung with Bollywood biggies like Meet Bros, Arko and you’ve done so many concerts. What has been your success mantra or motto?

I have been very blessed. I would say I think a lot is to do with destiny as well. There is definitely no dearth of talent around us. I would thank God for the good fortune that I’ve had the opportunity to be appreciated by some of the biggies / biggest artists. My success mantra is that we just got to do our work, focus on doing a bit of work and stay humble, resilient and passionate.

What’s Neha’s vocal exercise routine like? Any tips for aspiring singers?

Yes, practice makes a woman perfect, practice makes a man perfect. We got to practise and polish our voices so I do my vocal exercises daily. will differ from artist to artist. There is not one method. It differs from artist to artist. Some of the greatest artists may just be singing. Sing sing and sing

Your dream collaboration would be?

I had a dream to perform with Michael Jackson but that ended way too soon “gone too soon”. I do have a dream to collaborate with Amr Diab and many other international artists. I love to stay in global desi.

Upcoming projects

My next project is a Sufi project soon to release. I am also working on a few dances and soulful singles releasing in the next few months.