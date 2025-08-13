Surabhi Dashputra to unveil her next musical gem with Ghazal 'Jism Yaa Rooh'

MUMBAI: After winning hearts with the recently released 'More Sajan Remastered', singer-songwriter Surabhi Dashputra is set to mesmerize listeners once again with her upcoming single Jism Yaa Rooh releasing on 19th August under the UK based Music label 'Aart Sense Records'. A poignant, soul-stirring ghazal, the track is both written and sung by Surabhi, showcasing her depth not only as a vocalist but also as a sensitive lyricist. Known for her emotive storytelling through music, Surabhi’s voice brings a rare intimacy to this genre.

More Sajan Remastered, composed by Arjuna Harjai and sung by Surabhi, has crossed over 1 million views on YouTube, cementing her place in the independent music scene. Hot on the heels of this success, Surabhi’s lyrical contribution to Dhul Gaye — sung by Arijit Singh and also composed by Harjai — has also drawn widespread appreciation since its release on August 6. Now, with Jism Yaa Rooh, she takes the spotlight once again as a solo act, following a trail of independent originals such as Naa Maanungi and Ren De, both of which were also penned and performed by her.

Speaking about Jism Yaa Rooh, Surabhi shares, “This ghazal is very close to my heart. It explores the eternal tug between the body and the soul — a theme I’ve always found deeply poetic. Writing and singing it was a cathartic experience. I hope it resonates with everyone who has felt that inner duality. There’s a certain stillness in ghazals that allows raw emotion to breathe, and I wanted to honour that with this composition.”

Fans can also look forward to her upcoming duet Kaarigar, which is expected to release in the coming months, promising yet another layer to Surabhi’s ever-evolving artistry.