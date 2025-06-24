RadioandMusic
Armaan Malik surprises fans with dance moves in fun, vibey 'Baari Baari' music video

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik has taken fans by surprise with his latest track Baari Baari, where he not only delivers a catchy Punjabi-pop tune but also showcases his dance moves- a rare and refreshing sight for fans who’ve primarily seen him as a vocalist. The music video is fun, vibrant, and full of charm, with Armaan bringing an unexpected energy that has quickly become the talk of the internet.

While the performance feels spontaneous and effortless, Baari Baari marked new ground for Armaan — especially linguistically.

Composed by Amaal Mallik and penned by Youngveer, Baari Baari is a feel-good anthem that captures the rush of love with infectious rhythm and melody — and Armaan, dancing through every beat, adds a fresh dimension to the track that fans didn’t know they were waiting for.

