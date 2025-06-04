Patron Tequila joins forces with Punjabi music powerhouse Karan Aujla, for an iconic collaboration

MUMBAI: Patron Tequila, the world’s number one super-premium tequila1, continues its pursuit of excellence by joining forces for a global partnership with Karan Aujla, one of the most influential voices in the music industry today. Embodying the essence of bold ambition and artistic mastery, this collaboration is a celebration of those who push boundaries, redefine their craft, and reach for new heights.

As part of this journey, PATRÓN proudly introduces PATRÓN EL ALTO to India, a tequila that represents the pinnacle of craftsmanship and innovation. This milestone marks the beginning of a bold partnership with Karan, uniting two forces driven by creativity, ambition and a shared commitment to excellence.

Video Link : PATRON x Karan Aujla

Like PATRÓN, Karan embodies bold innovation. Karan is winning in the music world as he reaches for new heights while scoring record numbers, including widespread global popularity and immense reach. His music blends traditional Punjabi sounds with Western influences of R&B, pop and hip-hop in a way that pushes the limits and breaks barriers; he has been heralded as a groundbreaking artist in his genre. The partnership kicks off with a landmark launch event in Mumbai on June 6.

From exclusive content shot at the brand’s home, Hacienda PATRÓN, to year-long brand storytelling across social platforms, influencer collaborations and culture moments woven into Karan’s lifestyle and touring, this collaboration is designed to resonate deeply and aspirationally. PATRÓN and Karan celebrate those who relentlessly pursue greatness — making this partnership the perfect fit for introducing PATRÓN EL ALTO to India and other regions in Asia, Middle East and Africa (“AMEA”), where bold ambition and craftsmanship are championed.

The launch of PATRÓN EL ALTO is also a major highlight at Mumbai and Delhi airports in May and June 2025. With over 40,000 new passports issued every day and airline connectivity opening up new routes to popular destinations including Thailand, Vietnam and Dubai, Indian consumers are travelling abroad like never before. With a CAGR of c. 15%, the travel retail market in India is the fastest growing globally and is expected to almost double in size from c.US$0.75bn in 2024-2025 to c. US$1.5bn by 2029-20305. Airport shopping is a popular start to their trip and the luxury travel retail market in India is the fastest growing globally, creating a prime shop window for consumers to enjoy discovering PATRÓN EL ALTO through this cultural collaboration.

At PATRÓN, we are relentless in our pursuit of excellence—crafting tequila with an uncompromising commitment to quality, tradition, and innovation,” said Roberto Ramirez-Laverde, Global Senior Vice President, PATRÓN Tequila. “Karan Aujla’s journey—from breaking barriers in the music industry to becoming a global icon—embodies the same ambition and pioneering spirit that defines PATRÓN EL ALTO. This collaboration is a celebration of those who push boundaries, challenge conventions, and continuously strive for greater heights.”

“Success isn’t instant—it’s built over years of dedication, perseverance, and passion,” said Karan Aujla. “That’s why PATRÓN speaks to me. It’s about staying true to your craft as you play by your own rules. I’m proud to collaborate with a brand that embodies this pursuit of excellence and is part of truly unforgettable moments.”

What sets PATRÓN EL ALTO apart is its exceptional level of craftsmanship. Made from the finest 100% Weber Blue Agave grown in the highest parts of Jalisco, Mexico, this tequila is a masterfully blended combination of Reposado, Añejo, and Extra Añejo tequilas – each aged to perfection. Crafted in small batches using just three ingredients—agave, water, and yeast—PATRÓN EL ALTO exemplifies the brand’s unwavering commitment to quality and precision. Now available in select premium outlets across India, PATRÓN EL ALTO is offering connoisseurs an opportunity to experience a new pinnacle of taste and refinement.