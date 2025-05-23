RadioandMusic
Hellfox unveil single and video 'Atlas' off new album 'The Spectrum of Human Gravity'

MUMBAI: Following the haunting release of "Seaweed Braids", Italian all-female melodic death metal band Hellfox returns with a powerful new chapter: "Atlas," the second single from their upcoming album "The Spectrum Of Human Gravity", due out via Rockshots Records.

Combining heavy melodic death metal foundations with modern textures and acidic synths, "Atlas" is a crushing and introspective anthem. Lyrically, the song draws on the myth of the Titan condemned to bear the weight of the sky — a metaphor for the emotional burdens we carry and the silent expectations imposed by society. “We have no control over what happens around us,” the band explains, “but letting go of that weight may be the most liberating act of all.

Hellfox’s music thrives on contrast: dual female vocals (melodic and growled), distorted layers, and atmospheric electronics merge into an emotional and immersive sound. With influences ranging from Amorphis and In Flames to Dark Tranquillity, the band has forged a distinctive identity that breaks away from traditional tropes, embracing vulnerability, rage, beauty, and discomfort in equal measure.

"The Spectrum of Human Gravity" is a conceptual journey into the depths of the human psyche. It explores difficult yet universal emotions—loneliness, self-doubt, alienation—through allegorical storytelling and striking visual metaphors. Each song gives voice to a different “face of the self,” capturing the chaos and coherence that define our inner worlds.

With "Atlas", Hellfox once again demonstrates their ability to balance emotional weight with sonic power, delivering a track that is as crushing as it is cathartic.

Digital - https://lnk.to/3WfvHe

Due out June 6th, 2025, album pre-orders are now available at the following link: https://bit.ly/3EsNGWd

First Single - "Seaweed Braids"
LISTEN: http://lnk.to/VWMn1P
VIDEO: https://youtu.be/IVGYAixzUOU

To celebrate the release of "The Spectrum of Human Gravity," HELLFOX will perform a series of live shows. The first two dates have already been announced, and many more are on the way. Stay tuned for a full tour schedule that will soon be revealed!

06/06/2025 Release Party at Dedolor Music Headquarters, Rovellasca (Co), Italy
07/06/2025 with Folkstone and Vallorch at Tatoo Nerd Fest / Fiera di Parma, Italy
07/07/2025 with Broken By The Scream at the Legend Club, Milan, Italy
18/07/2025 with Genus Ordinis Dei at Have A Drink On Me Day 5 Fest, Brembate di Sopra (Bg,) Italy

TRACK LISTING:
1. Nautilus - Seaweed Braids
2. Empty
3. Water On The Ceiling
4. Pareidolia
5. Atlas
6. Six Times Lighter
7. The Centipede
8. The Warrior, The Child, The Healer
9. Voices

Hellfox Line Up:
Greta Hammonia Antico: vocals
Priscilla Poe Foresti: bass and vocals
Gloria Naflekt Kaps: guitars
Federica Fedi Piscopo: drums

CREDITS:
Recorded at Eden Studio by Alessio Lucatti
Mixed and Mastered by Domination Studio by Simone Mularoni.
Cover art by Eva Marabotti.

