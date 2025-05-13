RadioandMusic
Lee Brice announces dates for upcoming 'What You Know About That Tour'

MUMBAI: Multi-Platinum Country artist, Lee Brice, has announced Fall dates for his upcoming What You Know About That Tour. Brice returns to the road with this high-energy, full-band show that brings the chart-topping hits that fans love along with some new songs, including his current single, “Cry,” which is impacting Country radio now. Fellow hitmakers joining the tour include Ashley Cooke*, Jackson Dean#, Corey Kent=, Lewis Brice, and Grace Tyler.
 
Produced by Live Nation, the 15-date tour kicks off in Clearwater, FL on September 11 and wraps up on October 25 in Raleigh, NC. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 16 at 10am local time on LiveNation.com.
 
The tour will also offer a VIP package and experience for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. The package includes premium tickets, pre-show Meet & Greet and photo op with Lee Brice, Autographed tour poster, VIP-exclusive trucker hat & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.
 
What You Know About That Tour Dates:
 
9.11.25
Clearwater, FL
The BayCare Sound 
9.12.25
Fort Lauderdale, FL
War Memorial Auditorium
9.13.25
Saint Augustine, FL
The St. Augustine Amphitheater
9.18.25
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
9.19.25
Rochester Hills, MI
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
9.20.25
Rosemont, IL
Rosemont Theatre
9.25.25
Indianapolis, IN
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
9.26.25
Waukee, IA
Vibrant Music Hall
9.27.25
Fargo, ND
Scheels Arena
10.16.25
Bridgeport, CT
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
10.17.25
New York, NY
Hammerstein Ballroom
10.18.25
Portland, ME
Cross Insurance Arena
10.23.25
Fairfax, VA
EagleBank Arena
10.24.25
Virginia Beach, VA
The Dome
10.25.25
Raleigh, NC
Red Hat Amphitheater
   
