Shreya Ghoshal's X account hacked: Singer warns fans against suspicious activity

MUMBAI: Renowned playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has found herself locked out of her X (formerly Twitter) account since February 13, after it was compromised by hackers. Taking to Instagram on March 1, she issued a warning to her fans, urging them not to click on any links or trust any messages coming from the hacked account.
Struggle to Regain Access
Despite repeated efforts to contact X’s support team, Shreya has been met with silence, except for a few automated responses. Expressing her frustration, she wrote:
“I have tried everything in my capacity to reach out to the X team. But there has been no response beyond a few auto-generated replies.”
Her warning came after followers noticed unusual activity on the account—tweets appearing and disappearing within minutes, with some fans claiming they were blocked after interacting with the posts.
Fans Show Concern
Support poured in from her loyal fanbase, who flooded her Instagram comments with messages of concern and encouragement. One user wrote:
“Hope we get you back soon, your Twitter SG family misses you so much.”
While some pleaded with her not to delete the account, others expressed hope that she would regain control soon.
A Growing Cybersecurity Threat
Shreya’s ordeal sheds light on the increasing cybersecurity risks faced by public figures, whose social media accounts are frequent targets for hackers. In recent years, several celebrities and influencers have faced similar breaches, raising concerns about platform security and the effectiveness of support systems.
For now, Shreya has assured fans that if she manages to recover her account, she will share an official update via video. Until then, she urges everyone to stay cautious and avoid engaging with any suspicious activity from the compromised profile.
