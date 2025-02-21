RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)

IPRS brings ‘My Music, My Rights’ Season 2 to Bengaluru with an impactful session for music creators

MUMBAI: The Bengaluru edition of the ‘My Music, My Rights: Creators Connect Programme’ by the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) witnessed an overwhelming response yesterday, as Bengaluru, known for its thriving independent music scene, welcomed music creators, independent artists, and industry professionals eager to gain crucial insights into the evolving music ecosystem. The event, hosted at Indian Music Experience Museum, provided a dynamic platform for creators to deepen their understanding of IP rights, royalties, music publishing, and digital monetization strategies.

The session featured engaging panel discussions and expert-led presentations, equipping participants with actionable strategies to navigate the music industry. Industry leaders shared their expertise on critical aspects such as enhancing music production, leveraging YouTube’s potential, and exploring sustainable career opportunities in the creative economy.

Speakers included Karan Grover, Senior Director – India, Middle East & Africa, Dolby Labs; Santhosh Kumar (Vice President Think Music, Believe); Panimalar K (Racho Publishing); Mr. Ujjwal Mukhia (Founder & CEO Artist Connect); Varun Murali (Guitarist at Swarathma, Music Producer and Founder The Red Music Box); Deepak Hariharan (Creative Director Paradox Studios) and Sangeetha Rajeev (Singer-Songwriter) and Mrs. Rumpa Banerjee, Head of Marketing, Communication & Member Relations at IPRS. The discussion offered invaluable perspectives on the business of music, guiding attendees on protecting their rights and maximizing their creative output.

Varun Murali, Guitarist at Swarathma, Music Producer, and Founder of The Red Music Box, shared his insights, stating, “The journey of an artist is as much about passion as it is about knowledge and awareness. Platforms like ‘My Music, My Rights’ provide artists with the essential tools and understanding to protect and monetize their creations, ensuring a more secure and thriving music career.”

Adding to this, Singer-Songwriter Sangeetha Rajeev remarked, “Music creators often focus solely on their art, but knowing how to safeguard and benefit from it is just as important. IPRS’s initiative is a game-changer, enabling artists to take charge of their rights and revenues in a rapidly evolving industry.”

Reflecting on the success of the event, Mr. Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS, expressed, “It’s immensely rewarding to witness the enthusiasm and curiosity displayed by the creators today. The overwhelming response reinforces IPRS’s commitment to empowering music creators by educating them about their rights and the resources available to them. To see such a diverse group of creators come together to learn, share, and grow is inspiring. This initiative is all about fostering a culture where creators are empowered, and their contributions are acknowledged and rewarded.”

Bengaluru, with its rich musical heritage and vibrant community of independent artists, proved to be the perfect backdrop for the ‘My Music, My Rights’ initiative. Building on the momentum of this session, upcoming editions of ‘My Music, My Rights’ are scheduled for Chennai on 6th March, Lucknow on 26th March, and Patna on 9th April, continuing IPRS’s mission to empower music creators nationwide.

The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) remains committed to safeguarding the rights of music creators, ensuring they are equipped with the necessary knowledge and resources to build sustainable careers while contributing to a more equitable and thriving music industry.

Tags

RnM Biz

Instagram revamps DMs with music sharing, message scheduling, translations and more

MUMBAI: Instagram has unveiled a suite of new features for its direct messages (DMs), aiming to eread more

JioStar pulls the plug on Comedy Central, Vh1, and MTV Beats

MUMBAI: In a significant development, JioStar's updated (RIO) has revealed the discontinuation oread more

YouTube enhances music experience on TVs with new display options, including Live Lyrics

MUMBAI: YouTube is upgrading the way users listen to music and watch music videos on TVs by introread more

MashApp disrupts music industry with new app allowing fans to remix hits

MUMBAI: MashApp, the innovative music app that allows users to curate and play back real time perread more

The sound of the future returns: BBC Radiophonic workshop revived by Spitfire Audio

RNM/BIZ/MUSIC- MAKE THread more

top# 5 articles

1
Woman files for divorce after husband Booed Taylor Swift at Super Bowl: ‘It Was About Respect’

MUMBAI: Louisa Melcher, 28, made headlines after filing for divorce from her husband following an unexpected incident during the Super Bowl on...read more

2
Justin Bieber reflects on personal growth and faith amid relationship rumors with Hailey Bieber

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber is embracing change and self-improvement. Amid ongoing rumors of a rocky relationship with wife Hailey Bieber, the “Peaches”...read more

3
Taylor Swift might finally take the Super Bowl stage in 2026 — But there’s a catch

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift, the billionaire pop icon, has dazzled fans worldwide with her Eras Tour but has yet to headline the biggest stage in sports—the...read more

4
Justin Bieber sparks buzz after unfollowing 25 celebs, including Selena Gomez’s Fiancé Benny Blanco

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber is once again making waves on social media following a surprising Instagram unfollow spree. After previously making headlines...read more

5
T-Series unveils Bharat from 'The Diplomat' starring John Abraham -A soul-stirring ode to India, sung by Hariharan

MUMBAI: After the powerful trailer reveal of The Diplomat on February 15, T-Series presents Bharat —a heartfelt tribute to India, its people, and the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games