IPRS brings ‘My Music, My Rights’ Season 2 to Bengaluru with an impactful session for music creators

MUMBAI: The Bengaluru edition of the ‘My Music, My Rights: Creators Connect Programme’ by the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) witnessed an overwhelming response yesterday, as Bengaluru, known for its thriving independent music scene, welcomed music creators, independent artists, and industry professionals eager to gain crucial insights into the evolving music ecosystem. The event, hosted at Indian Music Experience Museum, provided a dynamic platform for creators to deepen their understanding of IP rights, royalties, music publishing, and digital monetization strategies.

The session featured engaging panel discussions and expert-led presentations, equipping participants with actionable strategies to navigate the music industry. Industry leaders shared their expertise on critical aspects such as enhancing music production, leveraging YouTube’s potential, and exploring sustainable career opportunities in the creative economy.

Speakers included Karan Grover, Senior Director – India, Middle East & Africa, Dolby Labs; Santhosh Kumar (Vice President Think Music, Believe); Panimalar K (Racho Publishing); Mr. Ujjwal Mukhia (Founder & CEO Artist Connect); Varun Murali (Guitarist at Swarathma, Music Producer and Founder The Red Music Box); Deepak Hariharan (Creative Director Paradox Studios) and Sangeetha Rajeev (Singer-Songwriter) and Mrs. Rumpa Banerjee, Head of Marketing, Communication & Member Relations at IPRS. The discussion offered invaluable perspectives on the business of music, guiding attendees on protecting their rights and maximizing their creative output.

Varun Murali, Guitarist at Swarathma, Music Producer, and Founder of The Red Music Box, shared his insights, stating, “The journey of an artist is as much about passion as it is about knowledge and awareness. Platforms like ‘My Music, My Rights’ provide artists with the essential tools and understanding to protect and monetize their creations, ensuring a more secure and thriving music career.”

Adding to this, Singer-Songwriter Sangeetha Rajeev remarked, “Music creators often focus solely on their art, but knowing how to safeguard and benefit from it is just as important. IPRS’s initiative is a game-changer, enabling artists to take charge of their rights and revenues in a rapidly evolving industry.”

Reflecting on the success of the event, Mr. Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS, expressed, “It’s immensely rewarding to witness the enthusiasm and curiosity displayed by the creators today. The overwhelming response reinforces IPRS’s commitment to empowering music creators by educating them about their rights and the resources available to them. To see such a diverse group of creators come together to learn, share, and grow is inspiring. This initiative is all about fostering a culture where creators are empowered, and their contributions are acknowledged and rewarded.”

Bengaluru, with its rich musical heritage and vibrant community of independent artists, proved to be the perfect backdrop for the ‘My Music, My Rights’ initiative. Building on the momentum of this session, upcoming editions of ‘My Music, My Rights’ are scheduled for Chennai on 6th March, Lucknow on 26th March, and Patna on 9th April, continuing IPRS’s mission to empower music creators nationwide.

The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) remains committed to safeguarding the rights of music creators, ensuring they are equipped with the necessary knowledge and resources to build sustainable careers while contributing to a more equitable and thriving music industry.