Inspired by voices: Amped Studio lets producers transform vocals with new voice changer feature

MUMBAI: Amped Studio wants to give music makers a new voice. Thanks to the power of AI, Amped’s latest creativity-boosting tool, Voice Changer, now lets producers, artists, and audio creators modify or completely transform their voice. Voice Changer expands Amped’s existing suite of AI tools that allow users to do everything from finding a melody in a recording and converting it to MIDI to finding fresh inspiration for a beat or line when they get stuck.

Voice Changer lets artists and sound designers express themselves by playing around with vocals. Amped Studio users can select a pre-existing voice to convert their track into or can modify their own voice in ways that run from subtle to wild and extreme. “We see this new feature as a gateway to more exciting sound design, as well as a great way to test compositions out with different voices,” explains seasoned producer and Amped Studio co-founder Bil Bryant. “You may imagine, for example, that you want a male vocalist on your track, only to experiment and find that a voice with a female register works better. You may see what things sound like if you go full robot. That kind of experimentation is what Voice Changer unleashes.”

AI is shifting the way producers and artists create music, and Amped Studio is uniting all of the power of well-tuned models into its powerful yet easy-to-use DAW. Voice Changer plays perfectly with Amped’s other AI offerings. Splitter separates stems to enable remixes and reworks. Detect Audio identifies the notes and keys of tracks, and can extract a melody and turn it into MIDI. Production Assistant offers new ideas and hints to keep the creativity flowing, a boon for frequent creators and new music makers. All in a single environment that’s intuitive and accessible on any device.

“Feature by feature, we’re building the most robust yet usable cloud-based DAW in existence,” says Bryant. “Amped Studio is embracing the beneficial and inspiring sides of AI to do this, making music creation easier and more enjoyable for people at all stages of their creative journey.”