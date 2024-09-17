Achanté's "I Am The Sun" Shines Light on Duality and Transformation

MUMBAI: Toronto-based Indian artist Achanté is a force of nature—both in her music and her message. Her latest single, "I Am The Sun," is an exploration of the duality that resides within each of us. With a powerful narrative woven through her signature blend of Eastern and Western influences, Achanté takes listeners on a journey within themselves. The song’s repeated lyrics, *"I heal, I burn," reflect the contrasting forces of creation and destruction, echoing the very nature of the sun itself.

Musically, "I Am The Sun" features Achanté's soaring vocals set against a deep, resonant bassline, creating a cosmic atmosphere that feels both introspective and expansive. It’s a song that encourages listeners to honor their past in order to grow, thrive, and create meaningful change. The track isn’t just a soulful neo-jazz piece it’s an anthem for self-reflection and transformation.

With a career that spans two continents and countless musical genres, Achanté’s versatility as a musician shines brightly in *"I Am The Sun." Her ability to blend old-school jazz, funk, soul-pop, electronica, and even Carnatic influences sets her apart in Toronto's music scene. Having performed with Bollywood icons like A.R. Rahman and graced the pages of Rolling Stone and Now Toronto, Achanté continues to prove that she’s an artist to watch.

As she prepares for a string of performances across Toronto, including the Taste of India Festival and City Hall Live, Achanté is lighting up the stage and showing us all how to heal, grow, and thrive.

“I Am The Sun” is Achanté’s fourth, and focus track off her debut E.P. ‘Journey to the Centre of the Hearth’ which was released on Friday August 30th, 2024. It will take you on a sonic journey connecting Eastern, Western, acoustic and electronic worlds and a peek into Achanté’s own multicultural upbringing, with 5 tracks ranging from jazz, Neo soul to “Carnatic Electronica”.

Link to the EP: ‘Journey to the centre of the Hearth’