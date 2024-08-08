Stranger Than; announce debut season at ‘The SUPERMRKT’ new home for dance music in Los Angeles

MUMBAI: Today, Los Angeles' premier event collective Stranger Than; has announced their debut season at their newly converted venue ‘The SUPERMRKT’, offering a new home for dance music in the city. Repurposed from a former grocery store, the space will now be the epicenter for an array of eclectic shows ranging in capacity from 1200 to 3200+ attendees held from September to November.

Celebrated for hosting one-off electronic music events in unconventional and found locations across LA, Stranger Than’s innovative programming now finds a home base at ‘The SUPERMRKT.’

Once a bustling grocery store, the expansive space boasts stunning architectural features that combine uniquely with Stranger Than’s top-tier production. A high, arching wooden ceiling complete with strategically placed skylights create a sense of grandeur and openness while color-paneled windows along the walls contrast beautifully with the rustic wooden elements.

The space was successfully soft-launched this past May when the brand hosted 3,000 attendees at a 14-hour long Gordo show, which started at 6am and ended at 8pm. Stranger Than; plans to continue hosting marathon shows with extended hours that are unique to LA's party scene. These daytime events will leverage The Supermarket's stunning natural lighting and cater to a broader audience, ensuring that everyone from early risers to night owls can enjoy the unparalleled atmosphere.

Already announced shows at The Supermarket include Nico Moreno on November 15th, which sold out in minutes. With a full event calendar to be revealed in the coming weeks, attendees can expect performances from the likes of Detroit icons Moodymann and Carl Craig, rising stars Mita Gami and Adam Ten, experimental electronic prodigy Floating Points, a live performance from UK pioneers Orbital, Chilean-Swiss DJ Luciano, and various parties in collaboration with brands such as famed Burning Man soundcamp Mayan Warrior, viral collective Pizzaslime, and global broadcast platform Boiler Room.

The Supermarket exemplifies Stranger Than’s reputation for producing events in never-before-used locales. Led by founder Tal Ohana, Stranger Than; is responsible for debuting numerous urban venues throughout Los Angeles, such as Grand Park on the steps of City Hall, El Pueblo in front of Union Station, Ace Mission Studios at the foot of DTLA’s 4th street bridge, Petersen Automotive Museum, and Cabrillo Beach which saw the event collective host one of LA’s only electronic parties to take place beachfront. Stranger Than;s expert musical curation and innovative production have positioned them as the premier stateside partner for global institutions such as CircoLoco, Burning Man soundcamp Mayan Warrior, and Boiler Room.