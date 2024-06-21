RadioandMusic
World Music Day 2024: Songs of Munawar Faruqui that has unique Lyrics

Dhandho
Dhandho peti peti moti aan do
I am the don jaise marlon brando
Dhandho bande khud mein hi brand ho
Rambo kaho hamein rambo kaho dhandh

Mumtaaz
Yeh duniya milna chahti mujse,
Nahi joh duniya mai, main milna chahta unse

Noor
Nayaab tuje bazaron mai rakhte nahi
Tarif karke teri shayar bhi thakte nahi
Waqt Bewaqt aate rehte muje
Tere yeh khayal paband waqt ke nahi

Legacy
Sadkon se sikha
Lekin baaten aisee jaise
Gaa raha mai qawaali

Kod
Jab leke aaya trophy raste saarein jaam the
Ladta jung sipaahi war nikalo mere naam se

