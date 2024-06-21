World Music Day 2024: Songs of Munawar Faruqui that has unique Lyrics

Dhandho
Dhandho peti peti moti aan do
I am the don jaise marlon brando
Dhandho bande khud mein hi brand ho
Rambo kaho hamein rambo kaho dhandh
Mumtaaz
Yeh duniya milna chahti mujse,
Nahi joh duniya mai, main milna chahta unse
Noor
Nayaab tuje bazaron mai rakhte nahi
Tarif karke teri shayar bhi thakte nahi
Waqt Bewaqt aate rehte muje
Tere yeh khayal paband waqt ke nahi
Legacy
Sadkon se sikha
Lekin baaten aisee jaise
Gaa raha mai qawaali
Kod
Jab leke aaya trophy raste saarein jaam the
Ladta jung sipaahi war nikalo mere naam se
Hosted by RJ Rani, the four-week campaign will focus on insightful conversations on varied topics...read more
MUMBAI: The vibrant city of Guwahati is all set to host the Rongali Music Connect, an integral pread more
MUMBAI: In a power move in the music artist management landscape, the Music Division of Dharma Cread more
MUMBAI: Google is reportedly introducing a new AI feature to YouTube Music.read more
MUMBAI: World Music Day, celebrateread more
MUMBAI: National Award-winning music composer Devi Sri Prasad aka Rockstar DSP might be having one of the busiest years with back-to-back film...read more
MUMBAI: As far as the Indian music industry is concerned, Neha Bhasin in every sense of the term has to be the perfect blend of adroitness, artistry...read more
MUMBAI: These top 5 feel-good songs are perfect to listen on World Music Day and will surely bring a smile to your face while celebrating the magic...read more
MUMBAI: World Music Day, also known as 'Fête de la Musique,' is celebrated annually on June 21 to promote music worldwide. read more
Aparshakti Khurana's creativity is not limited to acting. The actor is not only a brilliant performer, but he's also a great singer with couple of...read more