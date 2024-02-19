Seerat Kapoor arrives in Goa to attend Rakulpreet and Jackky's wedding

MUMBAI : Seerat Kapoor, a fashion enthusiast is always apt with her looks and never fails to impress her fans with her style, whether it's a glammed-up red carpet look or just a casual airport strut. As Rakulpreet and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding bells ring around the corner, all their family and friends reach Goa to attend the wedding. As Seerat Kapoor is also a close friend of Rakulpreet, she was spotted at the Goa airport on Sunday night.
Seerat Kapoor was seen wearing a casual haltered-neck summer dress at the airport, effortlessly showcasing her chic fashion sense. The actress was seen wearing a white haltered-neck summer dress adorned with beautiful blueprints. She paired her outfit with white sneakers. For her face, she chooses a neutral makeup look with her hair left loose with curls setting the tone for the big occasion.
The Actress shares a close bond with the bride-to-be Rakulpreet and Groom Jackky Bhagnani along with the bride's brother Amapreet and was also a part of Rakulpreet's bachelorette celebration which shows the actress is definitely a part of Rakul's close friend's list. As Seerat Arrives at the wedding, fans can't wait to see what she has in her vanity from the big occasion. Word on the street is that the actress might be dating Rakulpreet's brother, but they haven't said anything about it yet.
On the work front Seerat Kapoor can be seen in a pivotal role in her new movie Bhamakalapam 2.
