Circle Goa presents a magical fusion with Nariyal Paani: Susmit Sen, Tipriti, and Valerie

MUMBAI: Circle Goa, the pulsating hub of music and culture, is set to host yet another extravaganza event with Nariyal Paani Evenings. This musical spectacle promises to be an enchanting fusion of talent, featuring the iconic artists Susmit Sen, Tipriti, and Valerie, at the legendary venue, Circle Goa. Music enthusiasts can anticipate a night filled with soulful melodies and unheard sounds, creating magic that resonates with the soul.

The event is scheduled to take place on the 17th of February at 7 PM at Circle Goa. The stellar lineup includes musical geniuses like Mama Tips & The Goa Cats featuring Tripti Soulmates and the Susmit Sen Trio from the iconic band Indian Ocean.

A special highlight of the event is the inclusion of Valerie, aka Selectress Iriela, on her healing world tour. Valerie, a DJ, producer, and futurist from Boston and New York, is dedicated to bringing people together through the transformative power of music.

Nariyal Paani Evenings with Susmit Sen, Tipriti, and Valerie will unfold at Circle Goa in Anjuna, Goa, on 17th February at 7PM. Tickets for this musical extravaganza are available for purchase online at Urbanaut, and early booking is recommended for an evening filled with magical musical moments.

