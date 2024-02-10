Rockshots Records - Out Now! Metal De Facto's new album 'Land Of The Rising Sun part. 1'

MUMBAI : Today marks a momentous occasion for power metal enthusiasts worldwide as Finland's Metal De Facto proudly presents "Land Of The Rising Sun - pt. I" via Rockshots Records. This highly anticipated album promises a symphonic journey through realms of power and grandeur, captivating audiences with its melodic prowess and epic storytelling.

With each track, Metal De Facto proves their mastery of the genre, delivering fierce and epic compositions that leave an indelible mark on the listener's soul. From soaring guitar solos to thunderous drumming, "Land Of The Rising Sun - pt. I" is a testament to the band's musical prowess.

Metal De Facto takes no prisoners with their latest release, igniting a rallying cry for metalheads everywhere. With anthems that demand to be sung along, the album embodies the spirit of camaraderie and unity within the metal community.

"Land of the Rising Sun Part 1." is the first of two parts, themed after Japanese culture, and is available from Rockshots Records as of February 9th on CD, Vinyl Black and Transparent Splatter Vinyl.

CD - http://bit.ly/RisingSun1_CD

Vinyl - http://bit.ly/RisingSun1_Vinyl

Vinyl Transparent Splatter - http://bit.ly/RisingSun1_ VinylSplat

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3HVBYBA

Visualizer - Tame The Steel - https://youtu.be/PTenQy5ocbY

Visualizer - Rise of Amaterasu - https://youtu.be/mP4pyAJfdM8

Track Listing:

1. Rise Amaterasu

2. Code of the Samurai

3. Heavier Than a Mountain

4. Slave to the Power

5. Divine Wind

6. Tame the Steel

7. Superstars

8. 47 Ronin

Show Dates:

Feb 9, 2024 - Yo-talo, Tampere, FIN (with Dreamtale) - Ticket info here.

Feb 10, 2024 - On the Rocks, Helsinki, FIN (with Dreamtale and Everfrost) - Ticket Info here.