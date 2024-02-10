Rockshots Records - Out Now! Metal De Facto's new album 'Land Of The Rising Sun part. 1'

MUMBAI : Today marks a momentous occasion for power metal enthusiasts worldwide as Finland's Metal De Facto proudly presents "Land Of The Rising Sun - pt. I" via Rockshots Records. This highly anticipated album promises a symphonic journey through realms of power and grandeur, captivating audiences with its melodic prowess and epic storytelling.
With each track, Metal De Facto proves their mastery of the genre, delivering fierce and epic compositions that leave an indelible mark on the listener's soul. From soaring guitar solos to thunderous drumming, "Land Of The Rising Sun - pt. I" is a testament to the band's musical prowess.
Metal De Facto takes no prisoners with their latest release, igniting a rallying cry for metalheads everywhere. With anthems that demand to be sung along, the album embodies the spirit of camaraderie and unity within the metal community.
"Land of the Rising Sun Part 1." is the first of two parts, themed after Japanese culture, and is available from Rockshots Records as of February 9th on CD, Vinyl Black and Transparent Splatter Vinyl.
CD - http://bit.ly/RisingSun1_CD
Vinyl - http://bit.ly/RisingSun1_Vinyl
Vinyl Transparent Splatter - http://bit.ly/RisingSun1_
Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3HVBYBA
Visualizer - Tame The Steel - https://youtu.be/PTenQy5ocbY
Visualizer - Rise of Amaterasu - https://youtu.be/mP4pyAJfdM8
Track Listing:
1. Rise Amaterasu
2. Code of the Samurai
3. Heavier Than a Mountain
4. Slave to the Power
5. Divine Wind
6. Tame the Steel
7. Superstars
8. 47 Ronin
Show Dates:
Feb 9, 2024 - Yo-talo, Tampere, FIN (with Dreamtale) - Ticket info here.
Feb 10, 2024 - On the Rocks, Helsinki, FIN (with Dreamtale and Everfrost) - Ticket Info here.
MUMBAI : The second edition of the city’s biggest exhibition embarks today.read more
MUMBAI: Seagram’s Royal Stag is back with the second edition of Royal Stag BoomBox, a unique musiread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Music Industry (IMI), represented by members like T-Series (Super Cassettes) aread more
MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Experiential Marketing, Event Management & Brand Activations Domain read more
MUMBAI: Today, Cupertino announced the official release of standalone apps for Apple Music, Appleread more
MUMBAI : The next Tech N9ne Collabos season is upon us!Today, chart-topping multiplatinum hip-hop legend and the most successful independent rapper...read more
MUMBAI : Embracing the Season of Love, the celebrated Bollywood power couple, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza kindle the romantic flame with ‘...read more
MUMBAI : Today marks a momentous occasion for power metal enthusiasts worldwide as Finland's Metal De Facto proudly presents "Land Of The Rising...read more
MUMBAI : Australian-bred, LA-based singer-songwriter VASSY is returning to her artistic roots.Following a decade as one of the premier vocalists in...read more
MUMBAI: Up and coming music artist Jivitesh Kharbanda is set to make a powerful entrance into 2024 with the release of his much-anticipated single, "...read more