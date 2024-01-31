CASA BACARDÍ House of Moods arrives in Mumbai with a mix of music, dance and mixology by the seaside

MUMBAI : Mumbaikars, prepare yourselves for a tropical experience, as CASA BACARDi brings you The House of Moods, arriving in Colaba on February 3 at the Radio Club Pier in Colaba. Its first edition in the city, the one-day House of Moods festival is a vibrant Caribbean-style celebration of culture, food, music, fashion, and of course, mixology. What does this Saturday have in store? Experiential events, outposts of your favorite brands, and a 6-hour musical takeover featuring hip hop and afrobeats sets from some of the city’s hottest artists. Here’s a full list of what you can expect to go down as you make your way to the House of Moods:
Enjoy impeccable vibes by the sea with the beats of Choksi, OG Shez, Rae Mulla, and Tansane: Prepare for 6 hours of stellar music as the lineup of Choksi, OG Shez, Rae Mulla, and Tansane takes the stage through the evening, with curated Caribbean-inspired sets featuring an energetic blend of dancehall, afrobeats, hip hop, and more.
Perfect the craft of your favorite cocktail at the mixology session: Learn how to mix up a storm behind the bar, as BACARDÍ Trade ambassador Ashitosh Narayan brings some mixes and tips on how to craft the perfect cocktail to enjoy or impress. Make your way to the bar for this masterclass to upgrade your cocktail IQ!
Groove to your favorite beats at the dancehall workshop: If it moves you, it’s a mood! So get ready to unleash your mood with an arsenal of fresh moves on-ground at the dancehall workshop. Led by the incredible Jahnavi Saisuresh, join up with other enthusiasts for a session into tricks of the Jamaican dancehall style of movement, before taking it to the floor with your funky new flow!
From swimwear to street styles, amp up your drip from the on-ground pop-ups: Level up your style quotient with the many moods of new gen fashion. From lit streetwear like Stamp Duty & Reside In Being, to beach attire by Papaya Swimwear, and accessories at Hyde Eyewear - there's something for every style and every mood!
Take your tastebuds on an adventure: Grab some fuel to keep you going through the fiesta at the curated food stalls on ground. Featuring some of the city’s favorite food joints like Nino Burgers, Pack A Pav, and Rocket Man Pizza, the festival will have all you need to delight your taste buds after you work up an appetite on the dance floor.
From music and dance to food, cocktails and fashion, it’s the ultimate experience for your weekend in Mumbai!
Event Details:
Date: February 3, 2024
Time: 4:30 PM onwards
Venue: The Bombay Presidency Radio Club, Colaba | Mumbai
