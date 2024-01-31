RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)

CASA BACARDÍ House of Moods arrives in Mumbai with a mix of music, dance and mixology by the seaside

MUMBAI : Mumbaikars, prepare yourselves for a tropical experience, as CASA BACARDi brings you The House of Moods, arriving in Colaba on February 3 at the Radio Club Pier in Colaba. Its first edition in the city, the one-day House of Moods festival is a vibrant Caribbean-style celebration of culture, food, music, fashion, and of course, mixology. What does this Saturday have in store? Experiential events, outposts of your favorite brands, and a 6-hour musical takeover featuring hip hop and afrobeats sets from some of the city’s hottest artists. Here’s a full list of what you can expect to go down as you make your way to the House of Moods:

Enjoy impeccable vibes by the sea with the beats of Choksi, OG Shez, Rae Mulla, and Tansane: Prepare for 6 hours of stellar music as the lineup of Choksi, OG Shez, Rae Mulla, and Tansane takes the stage through the evening, with curated Caribbean-inspired sets featuring an energetic blend of dancehall, afrobeats, hip hop, and more.

Perfect the craft of your favorite cocktail at the mixology session: Learn how to mix up a storm behind the bar, as BACARDÍ Trade ambassador Ashitosh Narayan brings some mixes and tips on how to craft the perfect cocktail to enjoy or impress. Make your way to the bar for this masterclass to upgrade your cocktail IQ!

Groove to your favorite beats at the dancehall workshop: If it moves you, it’s a mood! So get ready to unleash your mood with an arsenal of fresh moves on-ground at the dancehall workshop. Led by the incredible Jahnavi Saisuresh, join up with other enthusiasts for a session into tricks of the Jamaican dancehall style of movement, before taking it to the floor with your funky new flow!

From swimwear to street styles, amp up your drip from the on-ground pop-ups: Level up your style quotient with the many moods of new gen fashion. From lit streetwear like Stamp Duty & Reside In Being, to beach attire by Papaya Swimwear, and accessories at Hyde Eyewear - there's something for every style and every  mood!

Take your tastebuds on an adventure: Grab some fuel to keep you going through the fiesta at the curated food stalls on ground. Featuring some of the city’s favorite food joints like Nino Burgers, Pack A Pav, and Rocket Man Pizza, the festival will have all you need to delight your taste buds after you work up an appetite on the dance floor.

From music and dance to food, cocktails and fashion, it’s the ultimate experience for your weekend in Mumbai!

Event Details:

 Date: February 3, 2024

Time: 4:30 PM onwards

Venue: The Bombay Presidency Radio Club, Colaba | Mumbai

 

Tags

RnM Biz

TikTok meets ‘horizontal’, extends to 30 minutes limit

MUMBAI: Vertical video platform TikTok wants users to turn their phones around and start shootingread more

Is TikTok destroying youth? 5,000 US Parents take legal action

MUMBAI: In a landmark legal dispute, approximately 5,000 parents in the United States are collectread more

Bhangra reigns supreme in Punjab with Red FM’s Bhangra Premier League

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM proudly announces the lauread more

Rahul Balyan elevates as Spotify Head Market Strategy, Operations – SAMEA

MUMBAI: Swedish audio streaming and media services provider Spotify has elevated Rahul Balyan as read more

Mirchi Metro Takeover: Mumbai’s Andheri Metro Station becomes the epicentre of entertainment

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, collaborates with Mumbread more

top# 5 articles

1
Italian Symphonic Power Metal Group Ethereal Flames joins Sliptrick

MUMBAI : Italian Symphonic Power Metal Group Ethereal Flames came together as a project to create a music album about the legends and myths of the...read more

2
BIGG BOSS special: Check out rap about Mannara Chopra gone viral

Mumbai: Zaynul Jiwani, a content developer and music producer who is well recognized for turning trends into musical memes created a viral rap about...read more

3
Universal Music to pull songs from TikTok

MUMBAI: Universal Music is set to pull its millions of songs from TikTok after a breakdown in talks over payments. The move would mean the social...read more

4
Valentine's Day arrives early for fans with Tulsi Kumar & Vishal Mishra's new single Meri Zindagi featuring Jiya Shankar and Harsh Beniwal

MUMBAI: With Valentine's Day around the corner, Tulsi Kumar has given fans a beautiful love anthem sung by Vishal Mishra and her . The song produced...read more

5
antiSOCIAL Goa brings the heat with electronic music sensation YOTTO

MUMBAI : This Saturday, February 4th, the vibrant shores of Morjim Beach will pulse with electrifying beats as antiSOCIAL Goa proudly presents one...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games