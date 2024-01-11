Hangout Festival announces Lana Del Rey, Zach Bryan, ODESZA, The Chainsmokers, + more for 2024 Lineup

MUMBAI : Hangout Music Festival is excited to reveal its 2024 lineup, featuring an eclectic group of artists set to perform on the white sand beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama this May 17-19. Headed into its thirteenth edition, Hangout has become a state of mind where life is a party, a happy place with good vibes only, and a beachside daydream where sun-drenched lifelong memories are made. This year’s lineup will showcase a slew of leading names in varying genres from pop and country, to electronic music, rock, alternative, rap, and beyond.



Hangout’s 2024 headliners demonstrate the festival’s multi-genre ethos, showcasing three of the most in-demand acts of the moment on the beaches of Gulf Shores. Alt-country superstar Zach Bryan is set to perform his stadium-filling anthems, fresh off of his chart-topping fourth studio album. Joining him for a rare U.S. festival performance will be influential songstress Lana Del Rey and her extensive catalog of dreamy hits. One of electronic music’s most captivating production duos, ODESZA, will also bring their acclaimed live show to Hangout’s main stage as one of their final shows of their “The Last Goodbye” era.



The lineup’s depth continues with no shortage of star power, from GRAMMY-award winning DJ and production duo The Chainsmokers, to longtime fixtures of alternative rock Cage The Elephant, and multi-hyphenate actor/singer-songwriter sensations Dominic Fike and Renée Rapp.



When it comes to a blending of pop stylings, find one of the genre’s breakout favorites Chappell Roan and homegrown talent Jessie Murph, who returns to Gulf Shores after a triumphant Hangout 2023 appearance. Flavors of country will be represented by the likes of emerging star Megan Moroney and Texas powerhouse Koe Wetzel. Nostalgic alternative music takes center stage as well with Florida rock band A Day To Remember and Baltimore pop-punk band All Time Low.



The top tier of electronic music talent is consistently present at Hangout, where this year’s highlights include the head-splitting sounds of Subtronics and bass-heavy fan favorite Alison Wonderland, alongside fellow Aussie four-to-the-floor house hitter Dom Dolla. Hip-Hop acts of varying generations will also be on display, where fans can sing every word to hit after hit from the iconic Nelly or get rowdy to the energetic performances of Doechii, Sexyy Red, and NLE Choppa.

Beyond the music, a weekend spent at Hangout offers the most perfectly-timed and carefree antidote to winter where adulting takes a back seat to picturesque sunsets and leisurely days spent with toes in the sand. Imagine posting up at Hammock Beach, playing beach volleyball or sliding down a slip-and-slide at Camp Hangout, catching heartfelt vows at the Beach Wedding Chapel, then popping into a beach dance club with direct swimming access in the refreshing Gulf of Mexico, all between sets and before retiring to your condo, beach house, or nearby hotel.



Those looking for an elevated experience can fest in style with a VIP ticket that grants expedited access via dedicated entry lane, an in-venue pool for midday dips, and complimentary cocktails and bites at the VIP Grove. Super VIPs can take in the sights and sounds from their viewing area and elevated deck at the Hangout Main Stage, zip around on golf-cart shuttles between stages, and enjoy complimentary gourmet meals prepared by award winning chefs throughout the weekend.



Those looking for unparalleled access paired with utmost convenience should look no further than Hangout House, where views of the festival can be enjoyed from the privacy of your own balcony. Hangout Lodging Packages conveniently bundle festival tickets with local lodging, and are on sale now via On Location; no registration is required to purchase.



For 2024, all ticket types can be bundled into 4-packs and paired with shuttle passes or event merchandise for a discount, if added at the time of initial purchase. The Hangout team is also standing by to accommodate large groups looking to build custom vacation or staycation lodging packages for fans near and far.



As part of Hangout’s efforts to support the local community, the festival launched its Earn-A-Ticket Program (in partnership with Propeller) last year, encouraging interested festival-goers in the Gulf Shores area to take action online and volunteer their time in exchange for festival tickets and additional prizes. Over 75 volunteers attended Hangout’s Beach Cleanup with the Alabama Coastal Foundation and Fort Morgan Civic Association, collecting a total of 3,860 pounds of trash along four beach locations in the Fort Morgan area. Details for Hangout’s 2024 Earn-A-Ticket Program will be announced soon.



Those who missed out on the Advance Sale in December are invited to register for access to tickets now, on sale beginning Friday, January 12 at 11AM CT.



For Festival Tickets, Lodging Packages and More Visit:



https://www.hangoutmusicfest. com

Ticket Type Details



GA

Admission to Hangout 2024 + all GA areas, amenities and activities

Admission to all GA areas of the festival all weekend long, tons of food & beverage vendors, beach activities and sponsored areas

Beach and swimming access to designated beach clubs

Tons of food & beverage vendors, beach activities and sponsored areas

GA PLUS



All the perks of GA, plus:

Priority GA Plus entrances at all festival gates

Access to the GA Plus Grove with private air-conditioned restrooms, premium food offerings, a private bar, and shaded areas to relax

VIP



Treat yourself to all the perks of GA, in addition to:

Up front viewing at all main stages

Access to the VIP Grove with complimentary premium cocktails featuring festival partner spirit selections, beer, wine & daily buffet

Access to side stage pools at Hangout Main Stage

Private air-conditioned restrooms

Priority VIP entry lane at every festival entrance

SUPER VIP

Go all out with the perks of GA, as well as:

Up front viewing at all main stages

Access to the VIP Grove with complimentary premium cocktails featuring festival partner spirit selections, beer, wine & daily buffet

Access to side stage pools at Hangout Main Stage

Private air-conditioned restrooms

Priority VIP entry lane at every festival entrance

Access to the private Super VIP Deck with elevated views of Hangout Main Stage, shaded seating, and premium cocktails featuring festival partner spirit selections

New! Access to exclusive Super VIP up-close viewing area at festival main stages

New! WiFi access

Golf cart shuttles between designated stages

Complimentary gourmet meals prepared by award winning chefs in the air-conditioned Super VIP Dining room equipped with ample lounge seating and charging areas

Hangout Music Festival 2024 Lineup

Zach Bryan

Lana Del Rey

ODESZA

The Chainsmokers

Cage The Elephant

Dominic Fike

Reneé Rapp

Jessie Murph

Subtronics

Dom Dolla

A Day To Remember

Doechii

Nelly

Koe Wetzel

Alison Wonderland

Megan Moroney

Sexyy Red

NLE Choppa

All Time Low

Chappell Roan

David Kushner

Matt Maeson

Qveen Herby

Disco Lines

Chromeo (DJ)

Daily Bread

The Beaches

Kasbo

Paul Russell

Wyatt Flores

Del Water Gap

Dylan Gossett

Alana Springsteen

Austin Millz

BUNT.

Eliza Rose

Flyana Boss

G Flip

hemlocke springs

Le Youth

LF SYSTEM

Little Stranger

Odd Mob x OMNOM: HYPERBEAM

The Stews

VNSSA B2B Nala

Westend

Brenn!

Jaime Wyatt

Laci Kaye Booth

Linka Moja

Tanner Adell

The Taylor Party

Willow Avalon