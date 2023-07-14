Lunadira Shares Double-Single, Performing At Good Vibes Festival Next Week

MUMBAI – 2023 is gearing up to be our formal reintroduction to Malaysian siren-songwriter Lunadira as we know her. Having been dormant for the past 3 years and retreated into a creative cocoon after the release of her last project 'Tangerine' (the 2020 joint EP made with frequent collaborator Reddi Rocket), Lunadira has been refining her sonic identity on the journey of completing her impending debut album, refining her craft to reflect her lived experiences in its truest form through her songwriting and sound.

Lunadira is excited to reveal the first tastes of this new chapter in the form of two brand new singles "OVERTHINKING" and "GO SLOW", the latter of which she first revealed on A COLORS SHOW. Fans can listen to the double-single release here: orcd.co/overthinking-

"OVERTHINKING" is the sonic manifestation of the thoughts and voices swimming within ones head during a bout of fuelled rumination or "self rot". Lush harmonies and gossamer guitars propel the melancholic track, which Lunadira describes as “a stream of consciousness in an anxious state of being. It’s the discomfort in feeling directionless. And knowing that it’s maybe time to step out of your head.”

In contrast, "GO SLOW" is a groovy, tenacious number that depicts the internal battle of wanting to break out of one's comfort zone, reconciling with the fact that sometimes we're the obstacle standing in our own way.

These two new singles coalesce to give listeners an initial glimpse into Lunadira's inner universe, navigating the ebb and flow of coming into oneself through the tribulations of life, love, and facing (and reckoning with) the shadow self.

Tastemakers around the world have taken notice of the rising artist as she regaled in purple and represented Malaysia on the COLORS stage with "GO SLOW", and performed at SXSW in Austin, Texas on the Jaded & Balming Tiger stage. Next week (21 July), Lunadira will be performing at Good Vibes Festival in Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur, sharing the stage with global artists like Sabrina Carpenter, Daniel Caesar, The 1975, and more.



MORE ABOUT LUNADIRA

Growing up in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia with music on the radio and MTV shaping a young Nadira, the enigmatic songstress had her start like many of her peers, posting earnest covers on the Internet until the first original track "Forever’s Not Our Thing" lifted her from anonymity.

Following a slew of annual lovelorn laments, Lunadira’s collaborative EP with Reddi Rocket 'Tangerine' was released in 2020 to considerable fanfare, with the buoyant lead single "Hoodie" becoming an instant favorite, effectively expanding her reach of listeners.

The wide-eyed sweetness that oozed from 'Tangerine' has been sharpened by a personal reckoning that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. She emerged from it a woman still grappling with existential ponderings along with a heightened awareness of herself and her main mode of catharsis—songwriting.

In her forthcoming debut album 'i’ll be alright, right?', Lunadira bears a weariness with a thin veil of hope, streaked with a familiar melancholia that’s heavy to feel but so easy to bop to. Balancing on this tightrope exemplifies how deft she has become as an artist since her salad days. From r’n’b to garage and grunge, she shapeshifts through a spectrum of genres and moods that constitute the pop of our times – eclectic and moving; fun and sultry.

In boldly confessing a sense of being unmoored, she endears herself to fans – like the rest of us, Lunadira doesn’t have all the answers. Through her introspection, we see the parts of ourselves that also struggle; just like her, we want to know whether we’ll be alright.