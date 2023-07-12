French Metal/Post Hardcore Band Ways release new single/video "Erase"

MUMBAI: Ways. is a Metal Alternatif / Post Hardcore band from Paris, France. The band offers a powerful, dynamic and melodic music close to alternative metal and post-hardcore. The band is most prominently influenced by bands such as Architects, Alexisonfire, The Ghost Inside, Thrice, Underoath and more.
After the opening for famous bands such as Sidilarsen (FR), Full Throttle Baby (FR), Napoleon (UK), Svalbard (UK), The Prestige (FR), Bukowski (FR), Resolve (FR), many tours in Spain, an incredible tour in Cuba in May 2019 and a participation in one of the biggest Metal festival in Portugal "The Vagos Metal Fest" with Dagoba (FR) or even Jinger (Ukraine), Ways. is still moving.
The band recently announced a new line-up with Etienne (Colossus of Destiny) on drums and Anthony (Lies We Sold) on bass. Ways. is actively working on his next CD (release scheduled for 2023). The first single "Why do we fall?" of the upcoming EP was released in February of this year and it has been very well received by listeners (especially on Spotify with numerous entries on editorial playlists and on YouTube), as well as by national and international media outlets (webzines, radio, etc.). The next track is called "ERASE" is avalailable on all streaming platforms.
"Erase" is about the regret of not being able to see the struggles of a loved one during a period of self-discovery. It's the inability to be empathetic, even when the feelings might be obvious.
Watch the music video "Erase":
"Erase": https://open.spotify.com/intl-pt/album/4wvl0CfWyUx83cMDqiYUSS
